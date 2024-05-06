Meanwhile, there was another encouraging result from an Indian perspective at the event. The mixed doubles pair of Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade vanquished the fifth-seeded Spanish duo of Alvaro Robles and Maria Xiao 3-2 (11-5, 5-11, 3-11, 11-7,11-7) to enter the quarter-finals. Harmeet and Yashaswini had beaten Chile’s Nicolas Burgos and Paulina Vega 3-2 (11-7, 9-11, 11-4, 4-11, 11-5) in their first-round match.