Rams Star Puka Nacua Sued For Alleged Antisemitic Remark And Shoulder Bite

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Nov. 30, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. | Photo: AP/Rusty Jones

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Nov. 30, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. | Photo: AP/Rusty Jones