Rams Star Puka Nacua Sued For Alleged Antisemitic Remark And Shoulder Bite

Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua faces a civil lawsuit in LA alleging assault, battery and antisemitic statements, though his attorney denied wrongdoing and called the incident “horseplay”

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Los Angeles Rams Puka Nacua lawsuit Madison Atiabi antisemitic remark shoulder bite
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Nov. 30, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. | Photo: AP/Rusty Jones
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Los Angeles Rams wideout Puka Nacua has been sued in Los Angeles for assault, battery, gender violence and negligence

  • Madison Atiabi alleges Nacua made antisemitic remark and bit her shoulder, also biting a friend’s thumb

  • Nacua’s attorney Levi McCathern strongly denied antisemitic statements, describing the bites as “horseplay”

Star Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua has been sued for assault and battery by a woman who says he made an antisemitic statement and bit her on the shoulder on New Year’s Eve.

The civil lawsuit was filed this week in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. The suit also cites gender violence and negligence.

Plaintiff Madison Atiabi and her attorney, Joseph Kar, claim Nacua made an antisemitic exclamation that emotionally distressed her when they were together in Century City. She says Nacua bit her and left teeth marks on her shoulder when they were in a van together later in the night, and she claims Nacua also bit her friend’s thumb.

Nacua’s attorney, Levi McCathern, has already strongly denied Nacua made any antisemitic statements. He described the bites as “horseplay.”

Nacua had previously issued an apology last December after performing a gesture that plays upon antisemitic tropes while appearing on an internet livestream.

Nacua has been one of the most productive receivers in NFL history over his first three seasons with the Rams, who drafted him out of BYU in 2023 with the final pick of the fifth round. He led the league with 129 catches last season while racking up 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns before leading the NFL again with 24 catches for 332 yards and two TDs in the playoffs.

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Nacua is eligible to sign a contract extension with the Rams this offseason that undoubtedly would make him one of the highest-paid receivers in NFL history, but the Rams haven’t announced any progress on a new deal.

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