Other Sports

Lin Yu-Ting Vs Sitora Turdibekova Boxing Live Streaming, Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch Women's 57 Round Of 16 Bout

Lin Yu-Ting's fight against Sitora Turdibekova at the Paris Olympics women's 57kg round of 16 bouts will take place on Friday, August 2. Here's the live streaming details

Lin-Yu‑ting-paris-olympics-boxing-ap-photo
Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-Ting AP Photo
info_icon

The Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-Ting will fight today, Firday, August 2, at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 against Sitora Turdibekova of Uzbekistan in the Women's 57kg Round Of 16 Bout. This match is closely tied to the ongoing controversy surrounding gender tests.  (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)

The 28-year-old Lin Yu-Ting is one of the two boxers of who are permitted to compete at the Olympics despite being disqualified from the the 2023 World Championships in New Delhi for failing testosterone and gender eligibility tests. The other boxer in a similar situation is Imane Khelif, whose match against Italy's Angela Carini has sparked significant criticism at the Games.

Lin Yu-Ting, a two-time world champion, does not identify as transgender or intersex. She clinched gold in the bantamweight division at the 2018 World Championships in New Delhi and followed it with another gold in the featherweight category at the 2022 Championships in Istanbul.

Her opponent, Sitora Turdibekova, is a 22-year-old boxing hopeful from Uzbekistan. She advanced to this round after facing Marcelat Sakobi Matshu from the Democratic Republic of Congo in the opening match.

When is Lin Yu-Ting Vs Sitora Turdibekova Paris Olympics Boxing Fight?

Lin Yu-Ting's fight against Sitora Turdibekova at the Paris Olympics women's 57kg round of 16 bouts will take place on Friday, August 2 at 7:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Lin Yu-Ting Vs Sitora Turdibekova Boxing fight at Paris Olympics?

The women's 57kg round of 16 bouts match between Lin Yu-Ting Vs Sitora Turdibekova at the Paris Olympics boxing will be broadcast on the Sports 18 TV channels in India. It will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website across the country.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Axar, Kuldeep Shine As SL Finish On 230
  2. Eon Morgan Backs 'One Of The Best In World' Brendon Mccullum To Be England's White-ball Coach
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, 1st ODI: Rohit & Co Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka: Sanath Jayasuriya Reveals Issue With SL Team - 'Don't Lack Committment But...'
  5. Delhi Capitals Owners To Buy Majority Stake In English County Team Hampshire
Football News
  1. Erik Ten Hag Hopes Manchester United Management Will Stick With Him When Going's Tough
  2. Football At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Bitter Rivals France, Argentina Meet In Quarter-Finals Amid Racism Spat
  3. Ismaila Sarr Completes English Premier League Return With Crystal Palace
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Morocco Vs United States Quarter-Final On TV And Online In India
  5. Arne Slot Salutes Harvey Elliott's Quality In Pre-Season Win Over Arsenal
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic 'Very Worried' By Knee Injury Ahead Of Paris Olympics Semi-Finals
  2. Paris Olympics 2024, Tennis Wrap: Alcaraz, Djokovic, Reach Men's Singles Semifinals; Murray Ends Career
  3. Paris Olympics: Andy Murray 'Looking Forward To Stopping' After Bidding Farewell To Tennis
  4. Paris Olympics: Vekic Sets Up Final With Zheng After Comfortable Semis Win
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Murray's Tennis Career Ends After Doubles Defeat To Fritz, Paul
Hockey News
  1. India 3-2 Australia, Paris Olympics Live Score: Harmanpreet's Double Strike Hands IND First Games Win In 52 Years
  2. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  3. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: India Suffer 1-2 Defeat Against Belgium But Enter Quarterfinals
  5. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: Death Toll In Wayanad Landslides At 210; Ops On To Rescue Stranded Pilgrims In Kedarnath
  2. Former IAS Officer Puja Khedkar's Mother Gets Bail in Criminal Intimidation Case
  3. 'They Remember Shakuni': Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Swipe At Congress Over Rahul Gandhi's Mahabharat Reference
  4. Centre To Declare 56k Sq Km Of Western Ghats Including Waynad As 'Ecologically Sensitive Area'
  5. Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst: Toll Reaches 8, Mutilated Bodies Of 2 Found; 45 Still Missing
Entertainment News
  1. Akshay Kumar Reveals Receiving 'Obituary Messages' After Multiple Box Office Failures: I Am Not Dead
  2. 'Tears Won't Stop': Dalljiet Kaur Is Heartbroken After Nikhil Patel Arrives In Mumbai With His Girlfriend
  3. Arjun Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor Tease Fans With An Upcoming Collaboration, Share Cryptic Video
  4. Britney Spears' Memoir 'The Woman In Me' Being Converted Into A Biopic By Universal Pictures
  5. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 7: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman's Film Eyes For Rs 100 Crore Mark In India
US News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. What Business Strategy Is Behind Intel’s Plan To Lay Off 15% Of Workforce?
  3. Gov. DeSantis Declares State Of Emergency In Florida As Dangerous Storm Looms Over
  4. 24 Prisoners Freed In Largest Russia-West Exchange Since Soviet Union Collapse
  5. New Yorkers Are Loving THIS Name For Their Pets, New Analysis Reveals
World News
  1. Pakistan: Senior Leader Of Imran Khan’s Party Shot Dead In Lahore
  2. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  3. What Business Strategy Is Behind Intel’s Plan To Lay Off 15% Of Workforce?
  4. Gov. DeSantis Declares State Of Emergency In Florida As Dangerous Storm Looms Over
  5. Nigeria: 13 Killed, Hundreds Arrested In Protest Over Economic Crisis, Says Rights Group
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Axar, Kuldeep Shine As SL Finish On 230
  2. Vijay Deverakonda Shares First Look Poster Of 'VD12', Film Set To Release On THIS Date Next Year - Check Details Inside
  3. Centre Announces Cashless Treatment Upto Rs 1.5 Lakh For Road Crash Victims
  4. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 7: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman's Film Eyes For Rs 100 Crore Mark In India
  5. Monsoon Mayhem: Know The Reason Behind India's Relentless Rains
  6. Britney Spears' Memoir 'The Woman In Me' Being Converted Into A Biopic By Universal Pictures
  7. Paris Olympics Day 7 LIVE: Indian Mixed Team Archers Into Semis; Manu Bhaker Enters 25m Pistol Final
  8. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: HC Raps Police, MCD Over Arrest Of SUV Driver In, Transfers Probe To CBI