Lin Yu-Ting Vs Sitora Turdibekova Boxing Live Streaming, Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch Women's 57 Round Of 16 Bout

The Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-Ting will fight today, Firday, August 2, at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 against Sitora Turdibekova of Uzbekistan in the Women's 57kg Round Of 16 Bout. This match is closely tied to the ongoing controversy surrounding gender tests. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
The 28-year-old Lin Yu-Ting is one of the two boxers of who are permitted to compete at the Olympics despite being disqualified from the the 2023 World Championships in New Delhi for failing testosterone and gender eligibility tests. The other boxer in a similar situation is Imane Khelif, whose match against Italy's Angela Carini has sparked significant criticism at the Games.
Lin Yu-Ting, a two-time world champion, does not identify as transgender or intersex. She clinched gold in the bantamweight division at the 2018 World Championships in New Delhi and followed it with another gold in the featherweight category at the 2022 Championships in Istanbul.
Her opponent, Sitora Turdibekova, is a 22-year-old boxing hopeful from Uzbekistan. She advanced to this round after facing Marcelat Sakobi Matshu from the Democratic Republic of Congo in the opening match.
When is Lin Yu-Ting Vs Sitora Turdibekova Paris Olympics Boxing Fight?
Lin Yu-Ting's fight against Sitora Turdibekova at the Paris Olympics women's 57kg round of 16 bouts will take place on Friday, August 2 at 7:00 PM IST.
Where to watch Lin Yu-Ting Vs Sitora Turdibekova Boxing fight at Paris Olympics?
The women's 57kg round of 16 bouts match between Lin Yu-Ting Vs Sitora Turdibekova at the Paris Olympics boxing will be broadcast on the Sports 18 TV channels in India. It will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website across the country.