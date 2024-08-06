Kishore Jena In Javelin Throw Qualification At Paris Olympics Live Updates: IND Starts Off With 80.73m Throw

Paris Olympics 2024 Live Update: Group A Qualification
Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch qualifies for the final as well. His throw is 85.63m.
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Update: Group A Qualification
Japan's Genki Dean throws a 82.48m and is currently placed third in the Group.
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Update: Germany's Julian Weber Qualifies
German Julian Weber throws a massive 87.76m as he qualifies for the final.
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Update: Kishore Jena Starts Off Nicely
India's Kishore Jena starts off with a 80.73m in the qualifying round.
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Update: Here We Go
Kenya's Yego Julius starts off with the throw of 78.8m.
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Update: What Is The Qualification Mark?
If a javelin crosses 84m in the qualifiers, he would seal a spot in the final. Jena knows what he has to do.
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Update: What Rank Is Kishore Jena In Qualifiers List
Jena is fifth in the qualifying list as the Indian looks to put up a better show.
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Update: Kishore Jena In Qualifiers Coming Up
Very soon, Kishore Jena will be lining up to take up the javelin as he eyes a spot in the final. Qualifying coming soon.
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Update: Kishore Jena Ahead Of Marquee Event
Kishore Jena, speaking ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024, said he was eyeing a good finish at the Games.
"This year, everything is about doing my personal best in Paris Olympics. That is the most important thing. But everybody wants to finish on podium (top three) in prestigious competitions like Diamond League and I also hope to do that," Jena had said.
"If I do my best on the day, it (top three finish in DL) can happen," said the 28-year-old who made the Paris Olympics cut by breaching the 85.50m qualifying standard at the Asian Games last year. (PTI)
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Update: Preview
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Update: What Time Is Men's Javelin Throw Qualifying
Here is all you need to know about Kishore Jena and Neeraj Chopra's Qualifying rounds start time (IST)
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Update: Men's Javelin Throw Groups
Group A: Julius Yego (Kenya), Oliver Helander (Finland), Leandro Ramos (Portugal), Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago), Kishore Jena (India), Teura’itera’i Tupaia (France), Julian Weber (Germany), Roderick Genki Dean (Japan), Alexandru Mihaita Novac (Romania), Dawid Wegner (Poland), Toni Keranen (Finland), Ihab Abdelrahman (Egypt), Curtis Thompson (USA), Patriks Gailums (Latvia), Pedro Henrique Rodrigues (Brazil), Jakub Vadlejch (Czechia)
Group B: Neeraj Chopra (India), Gatis Cakss (Latvia), Max Dehning (Germany), Cameron McEntyre (Australia), Arshad Nadeem (Pakistan), Marcin Krukowski (Poland), Lassi Etelatalo (Finland), Nnamdi Chinecherem (Nigeria), Luiz Mauricio da Silva (Brazil), Moustafa Mahmoud (Egypt), Artur Felfner (Ukraine), Timothy Herman (Belgium), Anderson Peters (Grenada), Andrian Mardare (Moldova), Edis Matusevicius (Lithuania), Cyprian Mrzyglod (Poland).