Kishore Jena In Javelin Throw Qualification At Paris Olympics Live Updates: IND Starts Off With 80.73m Throw

India's Kishore Jena will be action at the Olympic Games. X/ianuragthakur

Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification Live Updates: India's Kishore Jena will be in qualifying action in Group A at the Paris Olympics 2024. A total of 32 athletes will be competing to clinch a spot in the top 12 javelin throws to qualify for the final round, which will be held on August 8. Alongside Jena, India's star Olympian, Neeraj Chopra will also follow suit as he looks to defend his gold crown. Get the live updates of the men's javelin throw qualification pool a match at the Paris Olympics here

LIVE UPDATES

6 Aug 2024, 02:07:02 pm IST Paris Olympics 2024 Live Update: Group A Qualification Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch qualifies for the final as well. His throw is 85.63m.

6 Aug 2024, 02:03:07 pm IST Paris Olympics 2024 Live Update: Group A Qualification Japan's Genki Dean throws a 82.48m and is currently placed third in the Group.

6 Aug 2024, 01:59:13 pm IST Paris Olympics 2024 Live Update: Germany's Julian Weber Qualifies German Julian Weber throws a massive 87.76m as he qualifies for the final.

6 Aug 2024, 01:56:22 pm IST Paris Olympics 2024 Live Update: Kishore Jena Starts Off Nicely India's Kishore Jena starts off with a 80.73m in the qualifying round.

6 Aug 2024, 01:52:24 pm IST Paris Olympics 2024 Live Update: Here We Go Kenya's Yego Julius starts off with the throw of 78.8m.

6 Aug 2024, 01:47:56 pm IST Paris Olympics 2024 Live Update: What Is The Qualification Mark? If a javelin crosses 84m in the qualifiers, he would seal a spot in the final. Jena knows what he has to do.

6 Aug 2024, 01:45:47 pm IST Paris Olympics 2024 Live Update: What Rank Is Kishore Jena In Qualifiers List Jena is fifth in the qualifying list as the Indian looks to put up a better show.

6 Aug 2024, 01:42:26 pm IST Paris Olympics 2024 Live Update: Kishore Jena In Qualifiers Coming Up Very soon, Kishore Jena will be lining up to take up the javelin as he eyes a spot in the final. Qualifying coming soon.

6 Aug 2024, 01:24:20 pm IST Paris Olympics 2024 Live Update: Kishore Jena Ahead Of Marquee Event Kishore Jena, speaking ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024, said he was eyeing a good finish at the Games. "This year, everything is about doing my personal best in Paris Olympics. That is the most important thing. But everybody wants to finish on podium (top three) in prestigious competitions like Diamond League and I also hope to do that," Jena had said. "If I do my best on the day, it (top three finish in DL) can happen," said the 28-year-old who made the Paris Olympics cut by breaching the 85.50m qualifying standard at the Asian Games last year. (PTI)