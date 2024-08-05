Other Sports

Kishore Jena At Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification Round On TV And Online

India’s Kishore Jena will join Neeraj Chopra in the men’s javelin throw qualification round at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games that is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 6

neeraj chopra and kishore jena twitter
Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra (L) and Kishore Jena after winning gold and silver medals respectively in the Asian Games 2022. Photo: X/ @Neeraj_chopra1
info_icon

India’s Kishore Jena will join Neeraj Chopra in the men’s javelin throw qualification round at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games that is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 6. (Full Olympic Coverage|More Sports News)

The 28-year-old is India’s second-best athlete in the discipline and won at the Lebanon National Championships with a throw of 78.96m.

He finally breached the 80m-plus throw in March 2023 during the Indian Grand Prix in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala where he threw 81.05m.

The Odisha-born athlete will be hopeful of a qualification into the next stage of the event. 

Live Streaming Details:

When Is Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification at Paris Olympic Games 2024?

The men’s javelin throw qualification round will be held on Tuesday, August 6, Friday at 1:50 PM and 3:20 PM IST, where 32 athletes will be grouped into two different groups of 16 each.

Where will the Kishore Jena, Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification be telecast and live-streamed?

The men’s javelin throw qualification will be broadcast on the Sports 18 TV channels in India. It will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website across the country.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Graham Thorpe Dies: Former England Cricketer Passes Away Aged 55
  2. West Indies Vs South Africa, 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WI Vs SA Match
  3. IND Vs SL, 2nd ODI: India Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar Blames Spin-Friendly Track For Loss
  4. IND Vs SL, 2nd ODI: Jeffrey Vandersay, Charith Asalanka Shine As India Lose By 32 Runs Against Sri Lanka - In Pics
  5. IND Vs SL, 2nd ODI: Vandersay Rips Through India As Sri Lanka Snatch Series Lead
Football News
  1. Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti Says 'Nothing Changes' For Jude Bellingham Despite Kylian Mbappe's Arrival
  2. Rodgers Lauds Celtic's 'Critical' Start To Title Defence After Kilmarnock Demolition
  3. Celtic 4-0 Kilmarnock: Champions Open Title Defence With Dominant Victory
  4. English Premier League: Iraola Insists Tottenham Target Solanke Out Injured For Bournemouth Despite Exit Speculation
  5. Serie A: Federico Chiesa Told To Find New Club 'As Soon As Possible' By Thiago Motta
Tennis News
  1. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  2. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
  3. Novak Djokovic Eyes Los Angeles 2028 Olympics After Gold Medal Glory In Paris 2024
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Outclasses Alcaraz On Chatrier To Win First Gold Medal - In Pics
  5. Cristina And Sara Of Spain Claim Bronze In Tennis Women's Doubles At Paris Olympics 2024
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs GER Hockey Semi-Final, Paris Olympics: Motivated India Look To Script Another Historic Chapter- Preview
  2. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Amul India's Brilliant Tribute To Men's Hockey Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey Player Amit Rohidas Receives One-Match Ban, To Miss IND Vs GER SF
  5. PR Sreejesh Wonders About Final Curtain As Indian Hockey Team Eyes Semifinal Glory At Paris 2024

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: Death Toll Reaches 222 In Wayanad; Flood-Like Situation In Pune, Gujarat
  2. Delhi HC Upholds Kejriwal's Arrest By CBI; Asks Him To Move To Trial Court For Bail
  3. Day In Pics: August 05, 2024
  4. Bangladesh Protest: BSF Issues High Alert Along Border Amid Buzz Of Hasina Flying To India
  5. 'Super Hero' Prajeesh Goes Missing After Rescuing Several Locals In Mundakkai Amid Wayanad Landslides | Who Is He?
Entertainment News
  1. Ilaiyaraaja Wins Rs 60 Lakh Compensation In Legal Battle Against 'Manjummel Boys' For Using 'Kanmani Anbodu Kaadhalan' Song
  2. Farah Khan Pens A Heartfelt Note After Mom's Demise: Want To Celebrate Her Every Day
  3. Watch: HBO Shares First Teaser Of 'Game Of Thrones' Spin-Off 'A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms' To Be Released Next Year
  4. 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' Back On Track As Allu Arjun And Sukumar Resume Filming Amidst Fallout Speculations
  5. Ananya Panday, Vikramaditya Motwane's Thriller 'CTRL' Release Date Announced; Watch The Intriguing Teaser
US News
  1. Kamala Harris To Announce Running Mate Soon | Who Are The Top Picks For VP
  2. 10 Things You Should Have To Become A Flight Attendant
  3. Italian Gymnast's Cheese Love Goes Viral After Olympic Success
  4. Hollywood Is Turning Towards An Anti-Aging Supplement. How Helpful It Is?
  5. Joe Rogan’s ‘Burn The Boats’: The Comedy Special Everyone’s Talking About For All The Wrong Reasons
World News
  1. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Plane Carrying Sheikh Hasina Crosses India; Army Chief Announces Interim Govt
  2. Bangladesh Protest: Hasina's Flight Crossed Bengal After India Said No To Landing?
  3. Bangladesh Rocked By Deadly Protests
  4. Kamala Harris To Announce Running Mate Soon | Who Are The Top Picks For VP
  5. Hamas Leader Assassination Complicates Situation For West, Iran And US
Latest Stories
  1. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Plane Carrying Sheikh Hasina Crosses India; Army Chief Announces Interim Govt
  2. Kishore Jena At Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification Round On TV And Online
  3. Gulshan Devaiah Breaks His Silence On 'Ulajh's Performance At The Box Office: Struggle Is The Salt That Makes Success Taste Good
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Top 5 Quotes From 'The Fastest Man On The Planet', Noah Lyles
  5. Weather News LIVE: Death Toll Reaches 222 In Wayanad; Flood-Like Situation In Pune, Gujarat
  6. Bangladesh Protests: India Issues Advisory For Nationals After Violent Unrest Kills Nearly 100
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For August 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs