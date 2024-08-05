Kishore Jena At Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification Round On TV And Online

India’s Kishore Jena will join Neeraj Chopra in the men’s javelin throw qualification round at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games that is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 6. (Full Olympic Coverage|More Sports News)
The 28-year-old is India’s second-best athlete in the discipline and won at the Lebanon National Championships with a throw of 78.96m.
He finally breached the 80m-plus throw in March 2023 during the Indian Grand Prix in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala where he threw 81.05m.
The Odisha-born athlete will be hopeful of a qualification into the next stage of the event.
Live Streaming Details:
When Is Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification at Paris Olympic Games 2024?
The men’s javelin throw qualification round will be held on Tuesday, August 6, Friday at 1:50 PM and 3:20 PM IST, where 32 athletes will be grouped into two different groups of 16 each.
Where will the Kishore Jena, Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification be telecast and live-streamed?
The men’s javelin throw qualification will be broadcast on the Sports 18 TV channels in India. It will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website across the country.