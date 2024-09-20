Other Sports

Joel Embiid: Philadelphia 76ers Star Player Signs Contract Extension

The max contract extension is worth $193million over three years, multiple media outlets reported, guaranteeing Embiid over $299million through the 2028-29 season

Joel-Embiid
Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Wells Fargo Center on December 20, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
The Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid have agreed to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Friday. (More Basketball News)

Embiid announced the deal with a post on Instagram.

“Philadelphia is home. I want to be here for the rest of my career,” Embiid said in his social media post. “I love this community and everything you’ve given me and my family.

“There is a lot more work to do. You guys deserve a championship and I think we’re just getting started!”

The team announced the extension without disclosing terms, citing a team policy, with managing partner Josh Harris saying Embiid is “one of the greatest Sixers of all time and is well on his way to being one of the best players to ever play the game.”

With the start of the NBA regular season just over a month away, Embiid’s extension caps a massive offseason spending spree by the 76ers.

Philadelphia committed an estimated $550million in new money with extensions for Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, plus the free agent signings of Paul George and several role players.

Embiid has established himself as a franchise cornerstone and perennial MVP candidate but is still seeking the corresponding play-off success while dealing with several injuries.

Embiid was voted the 2022-23 MVP after second-place finishes in the two previous seasons.

He scored 34.7 points per game last season, but his 39 games played did not qualify him for the scoring title.

A seven-time All-Star, Embiid is coming off a summer in which he helped Team USA win the gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

