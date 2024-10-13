PKL 11: Jaipur Pink Panthers Squad Analysis - Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities And Threats

Weaknesses

Even though their defence looks well settled on paper, one area of concern for the Panthers will be the departure of ex-captain Sunil Kumar, who was a core member of their squad over the last few seasons and a crucial defender as well as inspirational leader in the team. While Surjeet can be considered as a good replacement for the former Panthers skipper, there’s no denying the fact that Sunil has been a lot more consistent over the last few seasons.