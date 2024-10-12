PKL: Puneri Paltan Skipper Aslam Inamdar On His Tryst With Kabaddi And Village Legacy

Aslam's tryst with kabaddi began in 2010 when he was a third standard school student. But the path was far from easy. "My brother used to play kabaddi, and seeing him, I started. Our family's financial condition wasn't good. I worked wherever I got the opportunity to earn money, but I never stopped playing kabaddi," Aslam recalls, highlighting the determination that would later become a key part of his career.