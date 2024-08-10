Italian Lovebirds Rossella Fiamingo, Gregorio Paltrinieri To Carry Flag At Paris 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony

Real-life couple Rossella Fiamingo and Gregorio Paltrinieri will proudly represent Italy as flag bearers at the Paris Games closing ceremony on Sunday. The Italian Olympic Committee made the heartwarming announcement. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
Fiamingo and Paltrinieri did their magic act at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Fiamingo won gold in team fencing, and Paltrinieri won silver and bronze in the 1500m and 800m freestyle swimming events.
After the recent medals, he now has gold, silver, and bronze Olympic medals in fencing, while Paltrinieri brought his tally of Olympic medals in swimming to five. Their mind-blowing performances, which sealed them firmly as Italy's golden couple, cannot be overlooked.
These victories were back-to-back, within a half-hour of each other, in the first week of the competition by the engaged couple.
Meanwhile, defending high jump champion Gianmarco Tamberi suffered a heartbreaking loss during the opening ceremony when his wedding ring slipped off his finger and into the Seine River.
The closing ceremony will be held at the iconic Stade de France on August 11.