Other Sports

Italian Lovebirds Rossella Fiamingo, Gregorio Paltrinieri To Carry Flag At Paris 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony

Italy's goldren couple Rossella Fiamingo and Gregorio Paltrinieri clinched Olympic medals within hours of each other at Paris Olympics 2024

Rossella Fiamingo and Gregorio Paltrinieri
Rossella Fiamingo and Gregorio Paltrinieri Photo: Instagram/ @rossellina91
info_icon

Real-life couple Rossella Fiamingo and Gregorio Paltrinieri will proudly represent Italy as flag bearers at the Paris Games closing ceremony on Sunday. The Italian Olympic Committee made the heartwarming announcement. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

Fiamingo and Paltrinieri did their magic act at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Fiamingo won gold in team fencing, and Paltrinieri won silver and bronze in the 1500m and 800m freestyle swimming events.

After the recent medals, he now has gold, silver, and bronze Olympic medals in fencing, while Paltrinieri brought his tally of Olympic medals in swimming to five. Their mind-blowing performances, which sealed them firmly as Italy's golden couple, cannot be overlooked.

These victories were back-to-back, within a half-hour of each other, in the first week of the competition by the engaged couple.

Meanwhile, defending high jump champion Gianmarco Tamberi suffered a heartbreaking loss during the opening ceremony when his wedding ring slipped off his finger and into the Seine River.

The closing ceremony will be held at the iconic Stade de France on August 11.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Cricket Team Flees Home Unrest, Heads To Pakistan Early
  2. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Updates: Rain Forces Early Lunch As West Indies Trail By 212 Runs
  3. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: Keshav Maharaj Hopes Proteas' Patience 'Pays Dividends' Against West Indies
  4. Women's T20 World Cup: BCB Seeks Bangladesh Army’s Assurance For Hosting Tournament
  5. IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Likely To End Up With Indian-Based Head Coach, Says Ricky Ponting
Football News
  1. Emma Hayes In Dreamland After Coaching USA To Olympic Gold
  2. Tottenham 2-3 Bayern Munich: Thomas Muller Proves The Difference On Harry Kane's Return
  3. Dominic Solanke Targets Trophies After Sealing 65-Million-Pound Spurs Move
  4. Leeds 3-3 Portsmouth, EFL Championship: John Mousinho 'Gutted' After Draw
  5. Leeds 3-3 Portsmouth, EFL Championship: Aaronson Nets Last-Gasp Leveller In Thriller
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Gauff Follows Up Olympic Frustration With Shnaider Shock In Toronto
  2. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  3. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
  4. Cincinnati Open: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic Withdraws
  5. Canadian Open Tennis: Osaka 'Happy' With Fight Despite Crashing Out
Hockey News
  1. India's Hockey Captain Harmanpreet Singh Credits Mental Conditioning For Consecutive Olympic Bronze
  2. Paris Olympics: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Lauds India's Bronze Winning Hockey Team
  3. Paris Games: IND Men's Hockey Team Return Home - In Pics
  4. Paris Olympics: Indian Men's Hockey Team Returns Home, Receives Grand Welcome At Delhi Airport
  5. Paris Olympics, Women's Hockey: Netherlands Beat China 2-1 To Defend Title, Gold Celebrated In Orange Sea

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Centre Suspends 3 CPWD Engineers Over Irregularities In Construction Of Delhi CM's Official Bungalow
  2. Uttar Pradesh: 4 Bodies Found In 24 Hrs In Gonda; Investigation Underway
  3. Maharashtra: MNS Workers Attack Uddhav Thackeray's Convoy With Coconuts, Cow Dung
  4. Hindenburg Alleges Sebi Chief Had Stakes In Offshore Funds Used In Adani Scam
  5. 'Be On Watch Out': Vice Prez Dhankhar's Warning On Congress Leader's 'Bangladesh Can Happen Here' Remark
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men': Salman Khan Announces Release Date Of Docuseries On Writer Duo Salim-Javed
  2. Veteran Marathi Actor Vijay Kadam Passes Away At 67 After Battle With Cancer
  3. Arjun Rampal's X Account Hacked, Urges Fans To Not Respond To Messages
  4. 'Here’s To Lifelong Friendships': Farhan Akhtar Turns Nostalgic As He Celebrates 23 Years Of 'Dil Chahta Hai'
  5. 'Avatar 3' Is Titled 'Fire And Ash'; James Cameron's Film To Release In December 2025 On THIS Date
US News
  1. Did Taylor Swift Secretly Endorse Kamala Harris? | Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
  2. Unusual Jobs At The Olympics: These People Keep It Going
  3. Turn Your Instagram Notes Into Golden Notes By Using These ‘Special Words’
  4. New Yorkers Convert Puddle Into An Open Aquarium, But Some Are Not Happy With It
  5. 'Avatar 3' Is Titled 'Fire And Ash'; James Cameron's Film To Release In December 2025 On THIS Date
World News
  1. Did Taylor Swift Secretly Endorse Kamala Harris? | Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
  2. Brazilian Authorities Investigate What Caused Plane Crash In Sao Paulo Killing 62
  3. North Korea Flows More Trash Balloons Toward South Korea: Seoul
  4. Libya: At Least 9 Dead In Militia Infighting In Capital City Tripoli, Say Officials
  5. Bangladesh Chief Justice Resigns Amid Massive Protests
Latest Stories
  1. India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Horoscope For August 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 11th To August 17th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Several States, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued In Delhi | Details
  5. Paris Olympics Day 14: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  6. Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61
  7. US To Lift Ban On Sales Of Offensive Weapons To Saudi Arabia: Report
  8. Paris Olympics Day 15 LIVE Updates: Faith Kipyegon Wins Third Straight 1500m Gold; Vinesh Phogat's CAS Verdict Deferred Till August 13