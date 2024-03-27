Shubhankar Sharma recorded the best-ever finish by an Indian -- a tied 8th -- in the 2023 Open Golf Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Merseyside, England. Photo: X/ @shubhankargolf

