India Vs South Korea Mixed Team Archery Semi-Final Highlights, Paris 2024: Dhiraj, Ankita To Fight For Bronze After Semifinal Loss

India Vs South Korea Archery, Paris 2024 Olympics Highlights: India's campaign suffered a setback with a loss to the formidable South Korean duo. However, the team remains in contention for a medal and will face either Germany or the United States in the bronze medal match at 7:54 PM IST today

O
Outlook Sports Desk
2 August 2024
India's Ankita Bhakat celebrates with Dhiraj Bommadevara during the Archery mixed team quarterfinal after defeating Spain's Elia Canales and Pablo Acha Gonzales at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Paris, France. AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
India Vs South Korea Archery, Paris 2024 Olympics Highlights: Welcome to Outlook's highlights of the India-South Korea mixed team semi-final in archery at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The Indian duo went down to Korean opponents by 2 - 6. But Medal hopes are still alive as Dhiraj Bommadevara, Ankita Bhakat will now face either Germany or the United States at 7:54 pm IST for bronze medal match
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs South Korea Mixed Team Archery Semi-Final Highlights

Indian archers Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat suffered a setback with a 2 - 6 loss to the formidable South Korean duo. However, the team remains in contention for a medal and will face the United States in the bronze medal match at 7:54 PM IST today.

And The Dwell For Medal Starts

Set 1

South Korea: 8, 9

Sihyeon: 8

Woojin: 9

India: 9, 10

Ankita: 9 

Dhiraj: 10

Mixed Team Archery Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Archers Win First Set

Set 1

South Korea: 8, 9, 10, 9 = 36 points

India: 9, 10, 9, 10 = 38 points

India Claim The First Set 38-36. India leads 2-0.

Mixed Team Archery Semi-Final Highlights: India 2 - 2 South Korea

Set 2 -

South Korea: 10, 10, 9, 9 = 38 points

India: 8, 9, 9, 9 = 35 points

Korea win the second set 38-35 and level the match 2-2.

Mixed Team Archery Semi-Final Highlights: India 2 - 4 South Korea

Set 3

South Korea: 9, 10, 9, 10 = 38 points

Sihyeon: 9, 9 | Woojin: 10, 10

India: 9*, 9, 10, 8 = 36 points

Ankita: 9*, 10|Dhiraj: 9, 8

Korea claim the third as set well. Korea now lead 4-2.

Mixed Team Archery Semi-Final Highlights: India 2 - 6 South Korea

Set 4

South Korea: 10, 10, 9, 10 = 39 points

Sihyeon: 10, 9 | Woojin: 10, 10

India: 9, 9, 10, 10 = 38 points

Ankita: 9, 10 | Dhiraj: 9, 10

South Korea win the fourth set 39-38 and advance to final with 6-2.

India's Medal Hopes Still Alive - Bronze Match Next

India suffered a defeat against the formidable South Korean duo, but their medal hopes are not over. They will compete for the bronze medal later today against the United States at 7:54 pm IST.

India To Face United States In Bronze Medal Match

India will compete for the bronze medal later today against the United States at 7:54 pm IST.

