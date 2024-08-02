India's Ankita Bhakat celebrates with Dhiraj Bommadevara during the Archery mixed team quarterfinal after defeating Spain's Elia Canales and Pablo Acha Gonzales at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Paris, France. AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

India Vs South Korea Archery, Paris 2024 Olympics Highlights: Welcome to Outlook's highlights of the India-South Korea mixed team semi-final in archery at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The Indian duo went down to Korean opponents by 2 - 6. But Medal hopes are still alive as Dhiraj Bommadevara, Ankita Bhakat will now face either Germany or the United States at 7:54 pm IST for bronze medal match LIVE UPDATES 2 Aug 2024, 06:53:04 pm IST India Vs South Korea Mixed Team Archery Semi-Final Highlights Recurve Mixed Team Quarterfinals



ON TARGET!



Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara defeat Spain’s Canales Elia & Acha Gonzalez Pablo 5-3 to advance to the semifinals.



They will face the winners of the South Korea-Italy match at 7:01 pm IST.#Cheer4Bharat, cheer for Ankita and… pic.twitter.com/XLeeBYwlUt — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 2, 2024 Indian archers Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat suffered a setback with a 2 - 6 loss to the formidable South Korean duo. However, the team remains in contention for a medal and will face the United States in the bronze medal match at 7:54 PM IST today. 2 Aug 2024, 07:03:52 pm IST And The Dwell For Medal Starts Set 1 South Korea: 8, 9 Sihyeon: 8 Woojin: 9 India: 9, 10 Ankita: 9 Dhiraj: 10 2 Aug 2024, 07:06:10 pm IST Mixed Team Archery Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Archers Win First Set Set 1 South Korea: 8, 9, 10, 9 = 36 points India: 9, 10, 9, 10 = 38 points India Claim The First Set 38-36. India leads 2-0. 2 Aug 2024, 07:07:51 pm IST Mixed Team Archery Semi-Final Highlights: India 2 - 2 South Korea Set 2 - South Korea: 10, 10, 9, 9 = 38 points India: 8, 9, 9, 9 = 35 points Korea win the second set 38-35 and level the match 2-2. 2 Aug 2024, 07:14:29 pm IST Mixed Team Archery Semi-Final Highlights: India 2 - 4 South Korea Set 3 South Korea: 9, 10, 9, 10 = 38 points Sihyeon: 9, 9 | Woojin: 10, 10 India: 9*, 9, 10, 8 = 36 points Ankita: 9*, 10|Dhiraj: 9, 8 Korea claim the third as set well. Korea now lead 4-2. 2 Aug 2024, 07:22:46 pm IST Mixed Team Archery Semi-Final Highlights: India 2 - 6 South Korea Set 4 South Korea: 10, 10, 9, 10 = 39 points Sihyeon: 10, 9 | Woojin: 10, 10 India: 9, 9, 10, 10 = 38 points Ankita: 9, 10 | Dhiraj: 9, 10 South Korea win the fourth set 39-38 and advance to final with 6-2. 2 Aug 2024, 07:37:02 pm IST India's Medal Hopes Still Alive - Bronze Match Next India suffered a defeat against the formidable South Korean duo, but their medal hopes are not over. They will compete for the bronze medal later today against the United States at 7:54 pm IST. 2 Aug 2024, 07:37:36 pm IST India To Face United States In Bronze Medal Match India will compete for the bronze medal later today against the United States at 7:54 pm IST.