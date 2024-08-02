India Vs South Korea Mixed Team Archery Semi-Final Highlights
Indian archers Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat suffered a setback with a 2 - 6 loss to the formidable South Korean duo. However, the team remains in contention for a medal and will face the United States in the bronze medal match at 7:54 PM IST today.
And The Dwell For Medal Starts
Set 1
South Korea: 8, 9
Sihyeon: 8
Woojin: 9
India: 9, 10
Ankita: 9
Dhiraj: 10
Mixed Team Archery Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Archers Win First Set
Set 1
South Korea: 8, 9, 10, 9 = 36 points
India: 9, 10, 9, 10 = 38 points
India Claim The First Set 38-36. India leads 2-0.
Mixed Team Archery Semi-Final Highlights: India 2 - 2 South Korea
Set 2 -
South Korea: 10, 10, 9, 9 = 38 points
India: 8, 9, 9, 9 = 35 points
Korea win the second set 38-35 and level the match 2-2.
Mixed Team Archery Semi-Final Highlights: India 2 - 4 South Korea
Set 3
South Korea: 9, 10, 9, 10 = 38 points
Sihyeon: 9, 9 | Woojin: 10, 10
India: 9*, 9, 10, 8 = 36 points
Ankita: 9*, 10|Dhiraj: 9, 8
Korea claim the third as set well. Korea now lead 4-2.
Mixed Team Archery Semi-Final Highlights: India 2 - 6 South Korea
Set 4
South Korea: 10, 10, 9, 10 = 39 points
Sihyeon: 10, 9 | Woojin: 10, 10
India: 9, 9, 10, 10 = 38 points
Ankita: 9, 10 | Dhiraj: 9, 10
South Korea win the fourth set 39-38 and advance to final with 6-2.
India's Medal Hopes Still Alive - Bronze Match Next
India suffered a defeat against the formidable South Korean duo, but their medal hopes are not over. They will compete for the bronze medal later today against the United States at 7:54 pm IST.
India To Face United States In Bronze Medal Match
India will compete for the bronze medal later today against the United States at 7:54 pm IST.