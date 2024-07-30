India At Paris Olympics 2024 Wrap: Bhaker Enters Another Medal Match; Bopanna Retires; Manika Creates History

India's Manu Bhaker celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol women's final round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Chateauroux, France. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

India's Manu Bhaker celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol women's final round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Chateauroux, France. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)