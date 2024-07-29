Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024: Will India Win Any Medals Today? Know The Prospects

India will again be hopeful of multiplying their medals on the third day of the sporting event with some big opportunities on the line

India win recurve gold, Archery World Cup Stage 1, April 28, 2024, Shanghai, SAI Twitter photo
India's gold-winning men's recurve trio of (left to right) Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav at the Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai. Photo: X/SAI Media
The second day of India’s 2024 Paris Olympic campaign had a bit of everything from heartache, disappointing performances to medal glory. (Full Olympic Coverage |More Sports News)

Manu Bhaker opened India's Paris account with bronze to become the country's first women shooter to win an Olympic medal.

India will again be hopeful of multiplying their medals on the third day of the sporting event with some big opportunities on the line. 

After putting their skill to a proper test, Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta qualified for the finals and will compete in the women’s and men’s 10m Air Rifle events respectively. 

India's Ramita Jindal competes in the 10m air rifle mixed team qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Chateauroux, France. - (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Ramita Jindal 10m Women's Air Rifle Final Live Streaming Paris Olympics: When And Where To Watch Gold Medal Match

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The men’s archery team comprising of Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav will all be in quarter-final action in the team event. 

After a disappointing outing for the women’s team in the quarters, the side will be hopeful of a better showing. 

The medal-round matches for the same event is also scheduled for Monday, July 29.

