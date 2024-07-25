India At Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Archers Start Medal Hunt With Ranking Round

Paris 2024: Fourth Olympics Appearance For Tarundeep Rai
Just like Deepika, Tarundeep Rai too will be participating in his fourth Summer Games this time around. The 40-year-old has two silver at the World Championships (2005, 2019) and nine World Cup medals, including three gold, to his name.
India At Paris Olympics: All Eyes On Deepika
This will be Deepika Kumari's fourth Olympics appearance, and her first as a mother. The former world number 1 will be aiming for a strong showing at the ranking round to attain a good seeding and boost her chances of a medal.
Paris 2024, Archery Ranking Rounds: How They'll Work
All six Indian archers will let 72 arrows rip today. Their performance will determine seedings for the two individual (men's and women's) as well as the three team events - men's, women's and mixed.
In the men’s and women’s team competitions, the top four-seeded teams from the ranking round will qualify directly for the quarter-finals. The teams seeded between eighth and 12th will lock horns for the remaining four quarter-final spots.
In the mixed team event, only the top 16 pairs will advance. For each country that is fielding at least one men’s and women’s archer each (like India is), the top men's score and top women's score from the ranking rounds will be added to ascertain the team’s seeding.
Indian Archers At Paris Olympics: Start List
Coming up first will be the women's individual archery ranking round (1pm IST), with India's Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Bhajan Kaur shooting at targets 10A, 11A and 12A respectively.
In the men's individual ranking round (starting at 5:45pm India time), India's Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai and Dhiraj Bommadevara will aim at targets 10B, 11B and 12B respectively.
Paris Olympics: Today's Schedule - When Will Indian Archers Be In Action?
The women's ranking round - featuring Deepika Kumari, Bhajan Kaur and Ankita Bhakat) from India - will start at 1pm IST. The men's ranking round - with India's Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav in the field - will begin at 5:45pm IST.