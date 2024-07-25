India At Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Archers Start Medal Hunt With Ranking Round

The progress of India's star archer Deepika Kumari will be keenly followed during the ranking round at Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Thursday (July 25). Photo: File

Welcome to our live blog coverage from day zero (Thursday, July 25) of India's campaign at Paris Olympic Games 2024. The eagerly-awaited quadrennial sports extravaganza officially opens on Friday (July 26), but some events have begun before that. India's journey starts with the archery ranking rounds, where all six in fray from the nation will compete today in the men's and women's events. The ranking rounds will ascertain seedings for the individual, women's/men's team and mixed team sections. Follow live scores and updates from the Paris 2024 Summer Games, right here

LIVE UPDATES

25 Jul 2024, 11:20:12 am IST Paris 2024: Fourth Olympics Appearance For Tarundeep Rai Just like Deepika, Tarundeep Rai too will be participating in his fourth Summer Games this time around. The 40-year-old has two silver at the World Championships (2005, 2019) and nine World Cup medals, including three gold, to his name.

25 Jul 2024, 10:41:40 am IST India At Paris Olympics: All Eyes On Deepika This will be Deepika Kumari's fourth Olympics appearance, and her first as a mother. The former world number 1 will be aiming for a strong showing at the ranking round to attain a good seeding and boost her chances of a medal.

25 Jul 2024, 10:22:44 am IST Paris 2024, Archery Ranking Rounds: How They'll Work All six Indian archers will let 72 arrows rip today. Their performance will determine seedings for the two individual (men's and women's) as well as the three team events - men's, women's and mixed. In the men’s and women’s team competitions, the top four-seeded teams from the ranking round will qualify directly for the quarter-finals. The teams seeded between eighth and 12th will lock horns for the remaining four quarter-final spots. In the mixed team event, only the top 16 pairs will advance. For each country that is fielding at least one men’s and women’s archer each (like India is), the top men's score and top women's score from the ranking rounds will be added to ascertain the team’s seeding.

25 Jul 2024, 10:10:57 am IST Indian Archers At Paris Olympics: Start List Coming up first will be the women's individual archery ranking round (1pm IST), with India's Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Bhajan Kaur shooting at targets 10A, 11A and 12A respectively. In the men's individual ranking round (starting at 5:45pm India time), India's Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai and Dhiraj Bommadevara will aim at targets 10B, 11B and 12B respectively.