India's second Paris Olympics archery quota has been bagged by the 18-year-old Bhajan Kaur, who struck gold at the Final Olympic Qualifier in Antalya on Sunday (June 16). Dhiraj Bommadevara had earlier secured the men's individual quota from the Asian qualifying leg, and Kaur has clinched the country's first quota in women’s individual recurve archery. (More Sports News)
Kaur, who was seeded third at the event, was dominant in the run-up to and during the gold medal match, where she upstaged Iranian top seed Mobina Fallah 6-2 (28-26, 29-29, 29-26, 29-29). Kaur’s individual quota win implies that India will also compete in the mixed team event at Paris 2024, with Kaur partnering Bommadevara.
The teenager hails from Sirsa, Haryana. She was a member of the Indian recurve team that bagged a bronze medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year. She reportedly began as a shot putter, while studying at Nachiketan Public School at Ellenabad.
“I tried shot put for about a year but there was little success and then I was selected during a trial at the Asian Games,” she had told PTI after the bronze medal feat at Asian Games in 2023.
“I’m in love with the sport now. The pressure situation brings out the best in me and I’m grateful to have seniors like Ankita (Bhakat) and Simranjeet (Kaur) guiding me all the way,” she added.