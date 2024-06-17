Kaur, who was seeded third at the event, was dominant in the run-up to and during the gold medal match, where she upstaged Iranian top seed Mobina Fallah 6-2 (28-26, 29-29, 29-26, 29-29). Kaur’s individual quota win implies that India will also compete in the mixed team event at Paris 2024, with Kaur partnering Bommadevara.