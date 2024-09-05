Harvinder Singh Vs Lukasz Ciszek, Para Archery Men's Individual Recurve Open Final At Paris Paralympics Highlights: Indian Wins Gold With 6-0 Sweep

Para Archery Men's Individual Recurve Open Final At Paris Paralympics: Harvinder Singh Shoots For Gold
Paris Paralympics: Who Will Harvinder Singh Face in Final?
India’s Harvinder Singh will face off against Poland’s Lukasz Ciszek in the final of the para-archery men’s individual recurve open. Should be a mouth-watering final to say the least.
Para Archery Men's Individual Recurve Open Final Live Updates
We are moments away from the final between Harvinder Singh and Lukasz Ciszek. It has been a brilliant day for Indian archery, can it get better?
Para Archery Men's Individual Recurve Open Final Live Updates
Harvinder takes a 2-0 lead with 28-24. The Indian started off with a solid 9, that was matched by Ciszek. However, he nailed a ten, with Ciszek responding with just a 7, to open up a lead. Harvinder then finished it off with a 9 to take the first set.
Para Archery Men's Individual Recurve Open Final Live Updates
Okay, this is brilliant from Harvinder. He’s 4-0 up in the final of the Paris Paralympics!! Ciszek started off the next set with a 9, while the Indian also responded with the same. Both archers again hit the 9s. But the turning point came when Harvinder responded with a perfect ten to Ciszek’s 9 to take the lead. Sheer brilliance.
Para Archery Men's Individual Recurve Open Final Live Updates
And it's gold for the Indian! To add to the success, it's a 6-0 sweep. What a day for Indian archery, and what an athlete Harvinder Singh is!! Take a bow. 29-25 in the set. Stunning!
Para Archery Men's Individual Recurve Open Final Live Updates
Harvinder was the first Indian archer to win a Paralympic or an Olympic medal in Tokyo. He now becomes the first Indian archer to win a Paralympic or an Olympic gold medal in Paris. An absolute superstar who has just inspired a nation.
That's Us For The Night!
Thank you so much for joining us! Until next time, take care and goodbye!