Golf: Harrington And DiMarco Share Regions Tradition Lead In Suspended First Round

The first round was scheduled to be completed Friday morning

Padraig Harrington and Chris DiMarco shared the lead Thursday at the Regions Tradition
Padraig Harrington and Chris DiMarco shared the lead on Thursday at the Regions Tradition when the already rain-delayed first round was suspended because of lightning in the area. (More Sports News)

The first round was scheduled to be completed Friday morning.

Both Harrington and DiMarco were 7 under through 13 holes in the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors this season. The round started more than three hours late because of heavy rain at Greystone, the second straight weekend rain has heavily impacted a Champions event.

Four players were at 5 under in partial rounds: Steve Flesch through 16 holes and Vijay Singh, Rod Pampling and Y.E. Yang after 11.

Two-time defending champion Steve Stricker finished the 11th at 3 under. Stricker is going for his fourth Regions Tradition win in the past five. All three have come by six strokes. He tied the tournament record at 23-under 265 last year to win by six strokes over Ernie Els and Robert Karlsson.

Robert MacIntyre had eight birdies and a bogey. The 27-year-old Scot, also winless on the tour, rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 eighth with a closing birdie on the par-3 ninth. - X/ @robert1lefty
Hossler, Macintyre Share 1st-Round Lead In Inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic

BY Associated Press

Last week, Scott Dunlap was declared the winner of the Insperity Invitational after 36 holes, all played Saturday. Weather washed out play Friday and Sunday.

Dunlap was 3 under through 12 holes Thursday.

