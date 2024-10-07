Dodgers 2-10 Padres, MLB: Shohei Ohtani's Playoff Shine Fades As Yu Darvish Excels To Even Series

What Shohei Ohtani did in his playoff debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers against San Deigo Padres was hailed by many as a Midas touch, leading his team to a thrilling 7-5 victory. However, that brilliance dimmed in the Game 2 of the National League Division Series as Yu Darvish and the Padres clinched a 10-2 stunning series-leveling win at Dodgers Stadium on Sunday night. (More Baseball News)
Not only did the Padres rout the Dodgers but also made some history on the road. They became the first team in MLB history to hit 6 home runs in a postseason game.
In the home game, Ohtani finished 0 for 4 at the plate with another strikeout. This outing also marked the sixth consecutive game for Mookie Betts going hitless.
The Sunday night demanded something extraordinary from Yu Darvish and the veteran right-hander delivered it. He pitched seven innings of one-run ball, ensuring the series heads to San Diego tied at 1-1.
In the first of best-of-five NLDS game, where the unpredictability of MLB was on full display, Shohei Ohtani proved he might be made from a different cloth. Facing a three-run deficit against San Diego and then the 30-year-old Japanese star hit a three-run homer to win the match 7-5.
Watch his wonders here
The highest paid Major League Basketball player Shohei Ohtani started his career with the Los Angeles Angels where he played for six years. During his time there, he emerged as a baseball hero, drawing comparisons to the legendary Babe Ruth. Not only the first Japan-born player to win a league home run title, Ohtani also became the only player to win multiple unanimous MVPs.
In October 2023, Ohtani became a free agent, and then there emerged headlines with the largest contract in MLB history. The Los Angeles Dodgers signed him to a monumental 10-year, $700 million deal, marking the biggest contract in sport's history.