Diamond League Finals 2025: Armand Duplantis, Simon Ehammer Take Trophies In Switzerland

Duplantis registered his fifth overall victory in the Diamond League pole vault
Simon Ehammer won his second Diamond Trophy
In women's high jump, Yaroslava Mahuchikh missed out on the title to chief rival Nicola Olyslagers
Switzerland's Simon Ehammer was able to put previous disappointment behind him on the first night of the Weltklasse Zürich to win his second Diamond Trophy, while Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis of Sweden held off strong competition to clinch his fifth consecutive title in the competition.
Everything came together on the night for local favourite Ehammer at the Sechselautenplatz street event, with the Swiss decathlete notching a jump of 8.32m to seal his second overall Diamond League long jump title, having previously won it in 2023. He held off the challenge of Italy's Mattia Furlani (8.30m) and Australia's Liam Adcock (8.24m) to top the podium.
Ehammer was delighted to have finally turned it on for the home fans at this event, saying: "In front of this crowd, I was able to forget my previous struggles at Weltklasse Zürich."
In the men's pole vault vinal, Duplantis was pushed all the way by Manolo Karalis of Greece, defeating him on countback at 6.00m after both athletes had failed to clear 6.10m. The win is his fifth overall Diamond League pole vault title, leaving him two short of Renaud Lavillenie's record of seven.
Duplantis said: "It was really cool, really amazing, I loved the atmosphere. I've never done a street meet here. Compared to the stadium, it's kind of the same but different."
In the women's high jump, there was disappointment for Ukraine's Olympic champion and world record holder Yaroslava Mahuchikh, who missed out on the title to chief rival Nicola Olyslagers of Australia, who jumped a new Oceania record of 2.04m to seal her first Diamond League title.
Diamond League Zurich now continues with another evening of track and field events on Thursday, August 28.