Deepika Kumari Loses To South Korean In Quarter-Finals, India's Paris Olympics Archery Campaign Ends

Deepika looked very confident and focused but her hits of three nines were outdone by Su-Hyeon's score of 29 points in the fifth set

Deepika Kumari shoots during the Archery individual quarterfinal. AP Photo
India's Deepika Kumari shoots during the Archery individual quarterfinal against Germany at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Paris, France. ( AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
India's last hopes in archery were dashed on Saturday when Deepika Kumari lost to South Korea's Nam Su-Hyeon in the quarterfinals of the women's Individual event at the Paris Olympics. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

Deepika Kumari easily won the first set by a margin of two points when Suhyeon hit back-to-back eights to finish her first set with a score of 26. Indian veteran started with a nine and then hit a 10 and ended with another nine to put a score of 28.

The second set was owned by the Korean archer. She hit two nines and a 10 to score 28. Indian archer's second arrow hit a six which gave an advantage to the Korean player.

Deepika fought back in the third set and hit two 10s and one nine to finish with the score of 29. Su-hyeon managed to score only 28. Deepika was leading after the third set with 4-2.

Indian veteran hit two 10s in the next round but one hit of seven reduced her score to 27. The South Korean archer hit two 10s and one nine to level the points to 4-4.

Indian boxer Nishant Dev. - X | Nishant Dev
India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Nishant Dev Wants To Change Nation's Boxing Medal Colour

BY PTI

Deepika looked very confident and focused but her hits of three nines were outdone by Su-Hyeon's score of 29 points in the fifth set.

With this loss, India's campaign in archery ended without any medal. Deepika Kumari, the most experienced archer in the women's team failed to enter the semifinals.

