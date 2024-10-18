Pro Kabaddi League 11: Dabang Delhi Begin New Season With Win Over U Mumba

Dabang Delhi K.C. kicked off their campaign at PKL Season 11 with fantastic performance when they saw off the challenge off U Mumba. Led by the brilliant performance from Ashu Malik, Dabang Delhi K.C. won the contest by scoreline of 36-28. (More Sports News)
From the get-go, Dabang Delhi K.C. and U Mumba were engaged in a close battle, with neither team able to pull away into an early lead. Ashu Malik was leading the charge for Dabang Delhi K.C. while Ajit Chavan was scoring the most points for the U Mumba side in the early exchanges.
A short while later Ashu Malik inflicted an ALL-OUT on U Mumba and helped the Dabang Delhi K.C. take a 4-point lead midway through the first-half. After that, the Dabang Delhi K.C. team were able to keep the U Mumba side at bay for the rest of the half. At the half-time break, the Dabang Delhi K.C. side led U Mumba by 4 points. At this point, Ashu Malik had 6 points for the Dabang Delhi K.C. as they led 19-15.
The second half saw the Dabang Delhi K.C. side further consolidate their position in the contest. In the first phase of the second half, Ashu Malik continued to pick up points with relative ease. But midway through the second half, the U Mumba side threatened to fight back with Ajit Chavan scoring his Super 10. He had immense support in the form of Amirmohammad Zafardanesh.
With 10 minutes to go in the contest, the Dabang Delhi K.C. side had a 6-point lead. U Mumba were not going to give in and they fought hard in the final phase of play. Amirmohammad Zafardanesh was doing it all for his side – raiding and defending, as U Mumba continued to chip away at the deficit.
However, the late charge wasn’t enough for U Mumba as Ashu Malik registered his first Super 10 of the season, helping his side walk off with the win in the second game on the opening night. For U Mumba, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh finished with 11 points to his name while Ajit Chavan scored 10 as well.