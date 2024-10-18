Pro Kabaddi League 11: Dabang Delhi Begin New Season With Win Over U Mumba

A short while later Ashu Malik inflicted an ALL-OUT on U Mumba and helped the Dabang Delhi K.C. take a 4-point lead midway through the first-half. After that, the Dabang Delhi K.C. team were able to keep the U Mumba side at bay for the rest of the half. At the half-time break, the Dabang Delhi K.C. side led U Mumba by 4 points. At this point, Ashu Malik had 6 points for the Dabang Delhi K.C. as they led 19-15.