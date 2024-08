India's Aman Aman and North Macedonia's Vladimir Egorov, right, compete in the round of 16 of the men's freestyle 57kg wrestling match at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

India's Aman Aman and North Macedonia's Vladimir Egorov, right, compete in the round of 16 of the men's freestyle 57kg wrestling match at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)