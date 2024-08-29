Other Sports

All India Chess Federation Mulls Disciplinary Action Against Bharat Singh Chauhan

Chauhan said AICF has shown double standards in its handling of the matter by targeting him while appointing another show-caused official Verma as its Head Of Operations

former aicf secretary bharat singh chauhan twitter X
Former AICF Secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan (2nd from Left) during a press conference of the World Chess Championship 2024. Photo: X | Chess Base India
info_icon

The All India Chess Federation is mulling disciplinary action against its former secretary and current FIDE advisory board member Bharat Singh Chauhan after he denied the existence of any allegedly missing documents linked to his tenure. (More Sports News)

On Wednesday, the AICF sent out a notice to all its members about its upcoming Special General Body Meeting to be held on September 12.

Among the discussion points in the SGM would be to "take necessary action with regard to the disciplinary proceedings initiated against Mr Bharat Singh, Mr Naresh Sharma, Dr Vipnesh Bhardwaj and Mr AK Verma by the General Body of AICF".

Chauhan, currently also the President of the Delhi Chess Association, was issued a show cause notice on August 5 and asked to submit some of the documents allegedly missing from his tenure as the AICF Secretary, which ended in 2022.

Along with Chauhan, former AICF Treasurer Naresh, another former Secretary Dr Bhardwaj, and former Interim Secretary Verma were also served the same notice.

Check out some of the key initiatives set to be introduced by the AICF - X/@aicfchess
All-India Chess Federation Chief Announces Rs 65 Cr Budget for 'Bharatiya Chess' Ecosystem

BY PTI

However, Chauhan has categorically denied that any documents pertaining to AICF's operations during his tenure were missing in his reply to the show cause notice. A similar denial has been issued by Verma.

Chauhan also went to the extent of lodging a formal complaint with the Ethics Committee regarding AICF Secretary Dev Patel accusing him of "blatant and brazen disregard for the established rules and procedures of the Federation".

Chauhan, when asked about the latest development, said he was unaware of the exact action being considered against him.

"The Ethics Committee has not mentioned what action they are going to take against me," he told PTI.

"The reason why I went to the Ethics Committee is because I'm bedridden, and they are in a hurry to remove me. Even though I am unable to move, I will take it up legally along with the other members."

Chauhan said AICF has shown double standards in its handling of the matter by targeting him while appointing another show-caused official Verma as its Head Of Operations.

"Interestingly, while the show cause notice was also issued to Mr Verma on August 5, just four days later (on August 9), he was appointed as the Head Of Operations of the AICF.

"The logic for this is perplexing to me. This is all a game, a power game being played by the AICF," he alleged.

However, a senior AICF official clarified that while Chauhan was entitled to his opinion, the federation too is bound to assess all the options.

"AICF had sent Chauhan the notice, and he has every right to his opinion on the matter. But similarly, the federation too has the right to assess his answer and consider the options on its part, which includes a possible disciplinary action against him," the official strongly told PTI on the conditions of anonymity.

Also, PTI reached out to Dr Bhardwaj, who refused to speak on the matter but confirmed that he would take necessary action.

Additionally, it has also been learnt from reliable sources that apart from the missing documents, allocation of funds, especially during the 2022 Chess Olympiad tenders, is also being probed.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Former Aussie Coach Names This Player To Hold Key For India In Border-Gavaskar Trophy
  2. Will Pucovski Retires At 26: Six Cricketers Who Bid The Game Goodbye Too Early
  3. PAK Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Shaheen Afridi Dropped - Check Pakistan's XII For Pindi
  4. Will Pucovski: Series Of Concussions Forces Aussie Cricketer To Hang Up His Boots At 26 - Report
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India's Chances Of Winning Will Depend On Batters, Says Buchanan
Football News
  1. UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Group Stage Draw, Live Updates: Real Madrid, Arsenal, Liverpool Learn Their Faith In Monaco
  2. Brentford Vs Southampton, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Prediction
  3. Federico Chiesa: Italian Boosts Arne Slot's Attacking Options As He Joins Liverpool From Juventus
  4. Uefa Nations League: Grealish Returns As ENG Interim Boss Carsley Calls Up New Faces - Check Full Squad
  5. Kylian Mbappe's X Account Hacked: List Of Sportspersons Who Fell Prey
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 3 Men's Singles Wrap: Zverev Comes Through Against Muller; Rublev Fights Back To Reach Third Round - In Pics
  2. US Open: Defending Champion Gauff Tees Up Svitolina Tie In Round Three
  3. US Open, Day 3 Women's Singles Wrap: Gauff, Svitolina, Azarenka Seal Third Round Spots - In Pics
  4. US Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Grinds Through As Laslo Djere Retires Injured
  5. US Open 2024: It's Frances Tiafoe Vs Ben Shelton In 3rd Round, Wimbledon Champion Barbora Krejcikova Bows Out
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Elections: Union Territory Gears Up For First Assembly Polls Since 2014
  2. India's 2nd Nuclear-Powered Ballistic Submarine, INS Arighaat, Commissioned Into Navy | Details
  3. Weather Updates: Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi; PM Modi Dials Gujarat CM Over Flood Situation
  4. 'More Important Than Politicians': Mamata's Fresh Jibe At Amit Shah Over Son's ICC Chairmanship
  5. Relief For DK Shivakumar As Karnataka HC Dismisses CBI Plea To Continue Probe In Disproportionate Assets Case
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. How 'Underconsumption Core' Is Changing The Way We Shop | TikTok Trend Explained
  2. 'Claim To Fame' Season 3 Winner Revealed Along With All Celebrity Relatives
  3. How Barack Obama's Tan Suit Became Most Controversial Outfit In Presidential History
  4. Fans Worried After Ludacris Drinks Glacial Water—Is It Safe?
  5. Food Labels You Must Know Before Buying Any Product
World News
  1. How 'Underconsumption Core' Is Changing The Way We Shop | TikTok Trend Explained
  2. China's Xi Meets US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan As The Two Powers Try To Avoid Conflict
  3. Iraq: Air Force Shots Down Turkish Drone Over Northern City Of Kirkuk
  4. Two Hong Kong Journalists Convicted In Landmark Sedition Case
  5. Bangladesh Violence: Total Cases Against Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina Now At 76
Latest Stories
  1. Weather Updates: Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi; PM Modi Dials Gujarat CM Over Flood Situation
  2. Telegram Accused Of Aiding Child Sex Abuse & Drug Trafficking; CEO Pavel Durov Barred From Leaving France
  3. Paris Paralympics: Indians In Action Today, August 29 - Schedule, Events, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details
  4. 15-Year-Old Girl Raped By Mother's Friend In Faridabad; Both Arrested
  5. Passport Seva Online Portal passportindia.gov.in Down Till Sept 2
  6. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. Horoscope For August 29, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign