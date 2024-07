Sports

Olympics Games 2024: Rahul Dravid Pays Visit To India House In Paris - In Pics

The former India head coach and legendary batter Rahul Dravid paid a visit to the newly inaugurated India House at the French capital in Paris on Sunday, July 28. The house, at La Villette is specifically designed to promote Indian culture. It also offers an incredible experience of India’s diversity. The 51-year-old flew to attend a panel discussion on 'Cricket at the Olympics: Dawn of a New Era', which was being celebrated as a part of the sport’s inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.