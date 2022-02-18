Friday, Feb 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

NZ Vs SA, 1st Test: South Africa End Day 2 At 34/3, Trail New Zealand By 353 Runs

Henry Nicholls scored 105 runs while Tom Blundell contributed with 96 as New Zealand took a 387-run first innings lead.

NZ Vs SA, 1st Test: South Africa End Day 2 At 34/3, Trail New Zealand By 353 Runs
Matt Henry returned figures of 1/13 on Day 2 of first Test against South Africa. Twitter/@ICC

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Feb 2022 3:25 pm

Henry Nicholls' eighth test century helped New Zealand to a 387-run, first-innings lead over South Africa on the second day of the first test Friday and the Proteas limped to stumps at 34-3 after a disastrous start to their second innings. (More Cricket News)

With additional contributions of 96 from wicketkeeper Tom Blundell, 45 from Colin de Grandhomme and 49 from South Africa-born Neil Wagner, who taunted his former countrymen as nightwatchman, New Zealand amassed 482 in reply to South Africa's first innings of 95.

Related stories

NZ Vs SA, 1st Test: Matt Henry Enters New Zealand Record Books With 7/23 - Stats Highlights

NZ Vs SA, 1st Test: Matt Henry’s 7/23 Helps New Zealand Bowl Out Proteas For 95

Matt Henry, who took 7-23 on the first day, added to South Africa's discomfort with an innings of 58 at No. 11, joining a small company of players who have scored a half century and taken seven wickets in the same match. Henry and Blundell put on 96 for the last wicket to make New Zealand's advantage in the match comprehensive.

In a torturous spell of nine overs before stumps, South Africa's hopes of saving the match crumbled entirely. They lost Sarel Erwee to the second ball of the innings, Henry and Blundell combined to dismiss captain Dean Elgar without scoring and Aiden Markram was out for 2.

The Proteas were 4-3 before Temba Bavuma (22) and Rassie van der Dussen (9) steadied them before stumps at which they trailed by 353.

“If we can keep this momentum going, who knows? We can wrap it up tomorrow hopefully,” Blundell said.

The day was a great one for players often under-appreciated for their contributions to the New Zealand team.

Nicholls took time to establish himself in New Zealand's batting lineup after making a half century on debut against Australia in 2016. He wasn't until he made his maiden century against South Africa in 2017 than he became a regular part of New Zealand's middle order.

Still, he often has worked in the shadow of players such as Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor and Tom Latham. Even when he made 157 against Pakistan in January last year, he was upstaged by Williamson who made 238.

Batting mostly at No. 5 he has been reliable but not spectacular. His century on Friday, at No. 4 in Williamson's absence, was his fourth in his last 10 tests, his sixth innings of 50 or more in the same period.

Nicholls is not a florid stroke-maker. His gift is his doggedness and his best innings have often been produced when New Zealand needed them most. He bats out of a crouched stance and is at his best when he is given width and can produce the cut shot or square drive and score as he did on Friday on either side of point.

When he was out for 105 he had batted for 267 minutes or for almost 4 1-2 hours. His career-best 175 against the West Indies in 2020 was an innings of more than seven hours.

Nicholls' 80-run partnership for the third wicket with the Wagner dealt a heavy blow to South Africa's hopes of staying in the match after its poor first innings, its lowest-ever total against New Zealand.

The Black Caps resumed Friday at 116-3, just 21 ahead, and early wickets might have put them under pressure. But Wagner went on the offensive from the start, first targeting Kagiso Rabada with a series of boundaries behind point as he flung the bat. But he also played shots of quality, including a superb cover drive as he walked into a half volley.

Henry and Daryl Mitchell put on 48 for the next wicket as New Zealand incrementally built its advantage. Henry reached his century from 156 balls in 256 minutes and was out shortly afterwards when New Zealand was 273-6.

South Africa's ordeal in the field wasn't yet over. De Grandhomme and Kyle Jamieson put on 76 for the seventh wicket and the last-wicket stand between Tom Blundell and Henry was the last, bitter blow to their hopes as they fielded through the late afternoon and encroaching evening at Hagley Oval.

Tags

Sports Cricket NZ Vs SA Matt Henry New Zealand National Cricket Team South Africa National Cricket Team Tom Blundell Henry Nicholls Christchurch
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Beijing Winter Olympics: IOC Boss Thomas Bach Slams Russian Skater Kamila Valieva's Entourage

Beijing Winter Olympics: IOC Boss Thomas Bach Slams Russian Skater Kamila Valieva's Entourage

Beijing Winter Olympics: Why Doping-tainted Kamila Valieva Was Allowed To Skate - CAS Explains

Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022: Indian Men’s And Women’s Team Knocked Out

IPL 2022: SunRisers Hyderabad Assistant Coach Simon Katich Resigns Days After Mega Auction

IPL 2022 To Start March 27 In Mumbai; Final Likely In Ahmedabad On June 5

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Urban Developement Minister Eknath Shinde during inauguration of water taxi services from Belapur Jetty, in Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai Launches Water Taxi

A man is arrested by police as protesters and supporters gather as a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest continues to occupy downtown Ottawa, Ontario.

Canada Truckers Protest Against COVID-19 Measures

Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Surge In Covid Cases

Ukraine's Unity Day Ukrainian national flag waves over the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, just 40 kilometers (25 miles) from some of the tens of thousands of Russian troops massed at the border of Ukraine, feels particularly perilous.

People In Ukraine Celebrate 'Day Of Unity'

Rescue workers and residents search for victims in an area affected by landslides in Petropolis, Brazil.

Deadly Brazil Rains Set Off Mudslides, Several Dead