NZ Vs SA, 1st Test: Matt Henry Enters New Zealand Record Books With 7/23 - Stats Highlights

Matt Henry recorded the best bowling performance for New Zealand against South Africa in an innings by taking seven for 23 in the Proteas’ first innings on the opening day of the first Test match between the sides at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Thursday, February 17. (More Cricket News)

It was New Zealand’s joint third-best bowling performance in an innings in a Test match after 10 for 119 by Ajaz Patel against India at Mumbai in 2021-22 and nine for 52 by Richard Hadlee against Australia at Brisbane in 1985-86. Richard Hadlee also took seven wickets for 23 runs against India at Wellington in 1975-76.

John Reid who took six wickets for 60 runs at Dunedin in 1963-64 held the previous record of best bowling performance for New Zealand against South Africa.

Matt Henry’s previous best bowling performance was four for 93 against England at Lord’s in May 2015. He also also recorded the third-best bowling figures against South Africa in all Test cricket for 100 years.

The right arm fast medium bowler’s performance is the second best on New Zealand soil behind Erapalli Prasanna's eight for 76 at Auckland in 1976.

Best Bowling In An Innings For New Zealand In Tests:

Figures - Bowler - Opponent - Venue - Season

10/119 - Ajaz Patel - India - Mumbai - 2021-22

9/52 - Richard Hadlee - Australia - Brisbane - 1985-86

7/23 - Richard Hadlee - India - Wellington - 1975-76

7/23 - Matt Henry - South Africa - Christchurch - 2021-22

7/27 - Chris Cairns - West Indies - Hamilton - 1999-2000

Best Bowling In For New Zealand Against South Africa:

Figures-Bowler-Venue-Season-Result

7/23 - Matt Henry - Christchurch - 2021-22 - Awaited

6/60 - John Reid - Dunedin - 1963-64 - Drawn

6/68 - Geoff Rabone - Cape Town - 1953-54 - Drawn

6/76 - Chris Martin - Auckland - 2003-04 - NZ won

6/113 - Mark Gillespie - Wellington - 2011-12 - Drawn