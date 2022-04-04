Ross Taylor Gets Emotional In His Last International Match For New Zealand - Watch Video

Ross Taylor couldn’t hold tears as veteran Kiwi batter lined up for the national anthem for one last time in a New Zealand cricketing kit in the third and final ODI against Netherlands on Monday at Hamilton. New Zealand have already clinched the series 2-0. (More Cricket News)

Taylor was accompanied by his three children – Mackenzie, Jonty and Adelaide – as he walked out for pre-match rituals. The 38-year-old stood beside good friend Martin Guptill and bit his lips as tears flowed down from his eyes as the national anthem played at the back.

Taylor’s all three children wore replica New Zealand jerseys with their father’s name on the back. Ross Taylor’s wife and his extended family were also in attendance. Following the anthem, Guptill was seen consoling Taylor, who was playing his 450th match for New Zealand.

Ross Taylor is about to play his final international game of cricket for New Zealand.



We will miss you Rosco #SparkSport #NZvNED pic.twitter.com/Y6kmXVHvSH — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) April 4, 2022

However, Taylor had to wait until the 39th over to come to bat after New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and asked the opponents to bowl. New Zealand lost Henry Nicholls early but a 203-run stand between Guptill and Will Young put the hosts in a strong position with both scoring tons.

It was Guptill’s dismissal after a 17th ODI century that brought Taylor out to bat as he was given a guard of honour by the Netherlands players. The crowd also stood up to applaud Taylor’s entry as Taylor bumped gloves Guptill at the boundary.

For the last time in International cricket, let's go Ross Taylor. pic.twitter.com/Thq7AO0OWw — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 4, 2022

But his last international innings didn’t last long as Taylor mistimed a shot from Logan van Beek, who completed a single caught and bowled. This time Guptill was waiting to hug him at the boundary. Taylor also hit van Beek for a six over wide mid-wicket to the delight of the fans during his 14 from 16 balls.

Taylor played his first ODI for New Zealand in 2006 and his first Test the following year. He went on to play 112 tests, scoring 7,683 runs including 19 centuries, and 236 ODIs in which he made 8,593 runs. He also scored 1,909 runs in 102 T20 internationals.

“For me it was just being a player that tries fight in as many situations as possible, gave it my all, played with a smile on my face and hopefully represented my country proudly and with a lot of respect,” Taylor told Radio New Zealand.

“That's always what I wanted to do — play for my country. And hopefully that's something it'll be cool to be remembered for.”