Wednesday, Mar 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

NZ Vs NED, 1st ODI: Will Young’s Maiden Ton Helps New Zealand Beat Netherlands By Seven Wickets

Will Young partnered Henry Nicholls for a 162-run stand for the second wicket that saw New Zealand overhaul the Netherlands’ total of 202. Blair Tickner took 4/50 on debut.

NZ Vs NED, 1st ODI: Will Young’s Maiden Ton Helps New Zealand Beat Netherlands By Seven Wickets
New Zealand players celebrate the dismissal of a Dutch batter in the first ODI on Tuesday. ICC

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Mar 2022 2:33 am

A century by Will Young helped guide New Zealand to a seven-wicket win over the Netherlands in the first of three one-day internationals on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

Young made 103 and combined with Henry Nicholls in a 162-run partnership for the second wicket which saw New Zealand surpass the Netherlands total of 202 in the 39th over. Nicholls made 57.

Fast bowler Blair Tickner took 4-50 in his ODI debut to help New Zealand limit the Netherlands, which batted first after winning the toss.

Related stories

NZ Vs NED: New Zealand's Mark Chapman Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Out Of ODI Series Vs Netherlands

The Netherlands slipped to 45-5 before Michael Rippon and captain Pieter Seelaar put on 80 for the sixth wicket. Rippon made 67 and Seelaar 43.

South Africa-born Rippon, who plays for Otago province in the New Zealand domestic competition, also took 2-32 from eight overs.

Tags

Sports Netherlands’ Tour Of New Zealand 2022 New Zealand Vs Netherlands NZ Vs NED New Zealand National Cricket Team Netherlands National Cricket Team Will Young Blair Tickner Henry Nicholls Pieter Seelaar Michael Rippon Cricket
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Pooja Banerjee Shares First Picture Of Newborn Baby Girl; Names Her Sana

Pooja Banerjee Shares First Picture Of Newborn Baby Girl; Names Her Sana

BTS's Jungkook Tests Positive For Covid-19

BTS's Jungkook Tests Positive For Covid-19