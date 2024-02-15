New Zealand Vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 3: Hosts Snatch Advantage From Visitors On Productive Day - Report

South Africa started the day and the innings 31 runs ahead of New Zealand, who had failed to match the visitors' total from their first attempt. However, Will O'Rourke's heroics with the ball thwarted the Proteas from setting an insurmountable lead, as the batters fell like dominoes at Seddon, one after the other. The only saving grace for South Africa was the performance of David Bedingham, who scored 110 off 141 before being scalped by O'Rourke.

Given a chance to bat and close as much of the gap as possible, New Zealand finished the day at 40 at the loss of one wicket. The removal of Devon Conway, 17 off 44, brought the day to a close, leaving New Zealand with two days and nine wickets to complete the chase.