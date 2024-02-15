Sports

New Zealand Vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 3: Hosts Snatch Advantage From Visitors On Productive Day - Report

New Zealand are chasing 267 for the win in Seddon Park; should they win the match, they will win the series 2-0 against a second-string South Africa team

February 15, 2024

NZ vs RSA, 2nd Test: Glenn Phillips (R) dives as South Africa's Dane Paterson (L) leaps out of the way Photo: (AP/ Andrew Cornaga/ www.photosport.nz)
Hosts New Zealand managed to wrestle back some control from a second-string South Africa side that threatens to lodge a surprise win at Seddon park in the ongoing second of two Tests between the sides. (More Cricket News)

After a remarkable fightback from the bowlers, the hosts managed to limit the visitors to a 235-run total in their second innings, setting themselves a 267-run target to chase for the win.

South Africa started the day and the innings 31 runs ahead of New Zealand, who had failed to match the visitors' total from their first attempt. However, Will O'Rourke's heroics with the ball thwarted the Proteas from setting an insurmountable lead, as the batters fell like dominoes at Seddon, one after the other. The only saving grace for South Africa was the performance of David Bedingham, who scored 110 off 141 before being scalped by O'Rourke.

Given a chance to bat and close as much of the gap as possible, New Zealand finished the day at 40 at the loss of one wicket. The removal of Devon Conway, 17 off 44, brought the day to a close, leaving New Zealand with two days and nine wickets to complete the chase.

New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 3, Scoreboard:

South Africa, 1st Innings: 242 all out

New Zealand, 1st Innings: 211 all out

South Africa, 2nd Innings: 235 all out

New Zealand, 2nd Innings (As of stumps, Day 3): 40/1

New Zealand vs South Africa, Test Series, Squads:

New Zealand - Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

South Africa - Neil Brand (c), David Bedingham, Ruan de Swardt, Clyde Fortuin, Zubayr Hamza, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Duanne Olivier, Dane Paterson, Kegan Petersen, Dane Piedt, Raynard van Tonder, Shaun von Berg, Khaya Zondo.

