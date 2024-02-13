Sports

New Zealand Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Rachin Ravindra Gives Hosts Edge On Day 1

After losing half their side with just 101 runs on the board, South Africa made a good recovery in the final session on Day 1 of their second Test match against New Zealand in Hamilton. The visitors ended the day at 220/6, with Ruan de Swardt (55 not out off 135 balls) and Shaun von Berg (34 off 82 balls) at the crease. Rachin Ravindra did the star turn for the Kiwis, with three wickets for just 33 runs off his 21 overs. Ravindra claimed the key middle-order wickets of Zubayr Hamza, Keegan Petersen and David Bedingham and slammed the brakes on Proteas' scoring to give the hosts a slight edge at stumps on Day 1.