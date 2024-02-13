South Africa's David Bedingham bats against New Zealand on day one of their cricket test in Hamilton, New Zealand.
South Africa's Shaun von Berg bats against New Zealand on day one of their cricket test in Hamilton, New Zealand.
New Zealand's Mitch Santner takes a catch to dismiss South Africa's Zubayr Hamza on day one of their cricket test in Hamilton, New Zealand.
Advertisement
South Africa's Zubayr Hamza bats against New Zealand on day one of their cricket test in Hamilton, New Zealand.
Advertisement
South Africa's Raynard van Tonder dives to makes his ground as he bats against New Zealand on day one of their cricket test in Hamilton, New Zealand.
Advertisement
South Africa's Ruan de Swardt falls to the ground with an injury as he bats against New Zealand on day one of their cricket test in Hamilton, New Zealand.