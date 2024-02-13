Sports

New Zealand Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Rachin Ravindra Gives Hosts Edge On Day 1

After losing half their side with just 101 runs on the board, South Africa made a good recovery in the final session on Day 1 of their second Test match against New Zealand in Hamilton. The visitors ended the day at 220/6, with Ruan de Swardt (55 not out off 135 balls) and Shaun von Berg (34 off 82 balls) at the crease. Rachin Ravindra did the star turn for the Kiwis, with three wickets for just 33 runs off his 21 overs. Ravindra claimed the key middle-order wickets of Zubayr Hamza, Keegan Petersen and David Bedingham and slammed the brakes on Proteas' scoring to give the hosts a slight edge at stumps on Day 1.

February 13, 2024

New Zealand Vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 1 | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP

South Africa's David Bedingham bats against New Zealand on day one of their cricket test in Hamilton, New Zealand.

New Zealand Vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 1 | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP

South Africa's Shaun von Berg bats against New Zealand on day one of their cricket test in Hamilton, New Zealand.

New Zealand Vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 1 | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP

New Zealand's Mitch Santner takes a catch to dismiss South Africa's Zubayr Hamza on day one of their cricket test in Hamilton, New Zealand.

New Zealand Vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 1 | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP

South Africa's Zubayr Hamza bats against New Zealand on day one of their cricket test in Hamilton, New Zealand.

New Zealand Vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 1 | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP

South Africa's Raynard van Tonder dives to makes his ground as he bats against New Zealand on day one of their cricket test in Hamilton, New Zealand.

New Zealand Vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 1 | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP

South Africa's Ruan de Swardt falls to the ground with an injury as he bats against New Zealand on day one of their cricket test in Hamilton, New Zealand.

