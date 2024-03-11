New Zealand vs Australia, 2nd Test: Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh Star As Aussies Beat BlackCaps To Seal Series - In Pics

Australia's pose with their trophies after defeating New Zealand by three wickets in the second cricket test in Christchurch, New Zealand.
Australia's Alex Carey, right, and Pat Cummins walk from the field after defeating New Zealand by three wickets on day four of the second cricket test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch, New Zealand.
Australia's Alex Carey, right, and Pat Cummins celebrate after defeating New Zealand by three wickets on day four of the second cricket test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch, New Zealand.
Australia's Alex Carey bats on day four of the second cricket test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch, New Zealand.
New Zealand's Ben Sears celebrates after dismissing Australia's Mitch Marsh on day four of the second cricket test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch, New Zealand.
Australia's Mitch Marsh bats on day four of the second cricket test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch, New Zealand.
New Zealand players watch a video replay of the dismissal of Australia's Alex Carey that was overturned on review on day four of the second cricket test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch, New Zealand.
New Zealand's Matt Henry, right, runs for the ball as Australia's Alex Carey takes a run on day four of the second cricket test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch, New Zealand.