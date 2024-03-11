Sports

New Zealand vs Australia, 2nd Test: Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh Star As Aussies Beat BlackCaps To Seal Series - In Pics

Top knocks from Mitchell Marsh (80) and Alex Carey (98 not out) helped Australia beat New Zealand by three wickets in the second Test to seal the series 2-0 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Monday, March 11. Chasing 279 for victory, the tourists found themselves in trouble when they lost four wickets for only 34 runs. However, Marsh and Carey stitched a century-plus partnership to take the Aussies across the line. Post the wicket of Marsh, Carey was well supported by skipper Pat Cummins (39). For the Kiwis, Ben Sears took four wickets while Mat Henry took two.