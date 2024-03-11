Sports

New Zealand vs Australia, 2nd Test: Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh Star As Aussies Beat BlackCaps To Seal Series - In Pics

Top knocks from Mitchell Marsh (80) and Alex Carey (98 not out) helped Australia beat New Zealand by three wickets in the second Test to seal the series 2-0 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Monday, March 11. Chasing 279 for victory, the tourists found themselves in trouble when they lost four wickets for only 34 runs. However, Marsh and Carey stitched a century-plus partnership to take the Aussies across the line. Post the wicket of Marsh, Carey was well supported by skipper Pat Cummins (39). For the Kiwis, Ben Sears took four wickets while Mat Henry took two.

March 11, 2024
March 11, 2024
       
New Zealand vs Australia Test, Day 4 | Photo: John Davidson/Photosport via AP

Australia's pose with their trophies after defeating New Zealand by three wickets in the second cricket test in Christchurch, New Zealand.

New Zealand vs Australia Test, Day 4 | Photo: John Davidson/Photosport via AP
Australia's Alex Carey, right, and Pat Cummins walk from the field after defeating New Zealand by three wickets on day four of the second cricket test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch, New Zealand.

New Zealand vs Australia Test, Day 4 | Photo: John Davidson/Photosport via AP
Australia's Alex Carey, right, and Pat Cummins celebrate after defeating New Zealand by three wickets on day four of the second cricket test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch, New Zealand.

New Zealand vs Australia Test, Day 4 | Photo: John Davidson/Photosport via AP
Australia's Alex Carey bats on day four of the second cricket test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch, New Zealand.

New Zealand vs Australia Test, Day 4 | Photo: John Davidson/Photosport via AP
New Zealand's Ben Sears celebrates after dismissing Australia's Mitch Marsh on day four of the second cricket test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch, New Zealand.

New Zealand vs Australia Test, Day 4 | Photo: John Davidson/Photosport via AP
Australia's Alex Carey bats on day four of the second cricket test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch, New Zealand.

New Zealand vs Australia Test, Day 4 | Photo: John Davidson/Photosport via AP
Australia's Mitch Marsh bats on day four of the second cricket test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch, New Zealand.

New Zealand vs Australia Test, Day 4 | Photo: John Davidson/Photosport via AP
New Zealand players watch a video replay of the dismissal of Australia's Alex Carey that was overturned on review on day four of the second cricket test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch, New Zealand.

New Zealand vs Australia Test, Day 4 | Photo: John Davidson/Photosport via AP
Australia's Mitch Marsh bats on day four of the second cricket test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch, New Zealand.

New Zealand vs Australia Test, Day 4 | Photo: John Davidson/Photosport via AP
New Zealand's Matt Henry, right, runs for the ball as Australia's Alex Carey takes a run on day four of the second cricket test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Test Cricket

