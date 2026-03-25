New York Knicks Vs New Orleans Pelicans, NBA 2026: Brunson Scores 32 As Knicks Secure 7th Straight Victory

The New York Knicks continued their scorching form, defeating the New Orleans Pelicans 121-116 at Madison Square Garden. Jalen Brunson took over when it mattered most, scoring 15 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter to fend off a late Pelicans surge. Karl-Anthony Towns dominated the glass with 21 points and 14 rebounds, while OG Anunoby added 21. Despite Zion Williamson's 22-point effort, New Orleans couldn't overcome New York’s clinical execution down the stretch. The Knicks have now won seven in a row, breathing down the necks of the Celtics for second in the East.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
New York Knicks Vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball-Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after scoring a three-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New York. | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith
1/9
New York Knicks Vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball-Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson (11) dribbles the ball against New Orleans Pelicans' Dejounte Murray (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York. | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
New York Knicks Vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball-Josh Hart
New York Knicks' Josh Hart (3) shoots the ball against New Orleans Pelicans' Karlo Matkovic (17) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York. | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
New York Knicks Vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball-Pelicans Saddiq Bey
New Orleans Pelicans' Saddiq Bey (41) shoots the ball against New York Knicks' OG Anunoby (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York. | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
New York Knicks Vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball-Jeremiah Fears
New Orleans Pelicans' Jeremiah Fears (0) drives to the basket against New York Knicks' Mikal Bridges (25), OG Anunoby (8) and Josh Hart (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York. | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
New York Knicks Vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball-Jeremiah Fears
New Orleans Pelicans' Jeremiah Fears (0) drives to the basket against New York Knicks' Josh Hart (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York. | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
New York Knicks Vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball-Mohamed Diawara
New York Knicks' Mohamed Diawara, center, shoots the ball against New Orleans Pelicans' Yves Missi (21) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York. | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
New York Knicks Vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball-Yves Missi
New Orleans Pelicans' Yves Missi (21) and New York Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns (32) compete for the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York. | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
New York Knicks Vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball-OG Anunoby
New York Knicks OG Anunoby (8) dunks the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans, in New York. | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
New York Knicks Vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball-Dejounte Murray
New York Knicks OG Anunoby (8) defends the ball from New Orleans Pelicans Dejounte Murray (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York. | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 5th T20I: De Zorzi Departs Cheaply; Bright Start From Kiwis | SA 28/1

  2. IPL Dispatch: RR, RCB Get New Owners In Whopping Deals; Ben Duckett Withdrawal Sparks Ban Talk

  3. Rinku Singh Named Kolkata Knight Riders' Vice-Captain For IPL 2026

  4. Rajasthan Royals Sold For 1.63 Billion US Dollars: Here's How Harsha Bhogle, Sourav Ganguly Reacted

  5. IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Bring In Another Australian Quick As Nathan Ellis Ruled Out Of Entire Season

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

  4. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  5. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Mango, Cashew Farmers In Konkan Block Mumbai–Goa Highway Over Crop Losses, Demand Compensation

  2. Day In Pics: March 24, 2026

  3. To NEET Or Not To NEET Is Not The Question

  4. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  5. India’s First Court-Approved Passive Euthanasia Patient Harish Rana Dies

Entertainment News

  1. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  2. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  3. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  4. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  5. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Trump Hits Pause Button on Iran Strikes: Which Are The Biggest Unanswered Questions?

  2. US Israel Iran War: Tehran Appoints New Security Chief After Larijani’s Killing

  3. Trump Shifts Blame For Iran Strike, Says Pete Hegseth Led Push For Military Action

  4. As Trump Floats Truce Talks Balloon, Does He Have An Eye On MAGA Supporters?

  5. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

Latest Stories

  1. West Asia War: A Tale of Displacement from Lebanon

  2. Gujarat Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026: Second State After Uttarakhand To Enact UCC

  3. New Zealand Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Christchurch Hourly Weather Forecast Today

  4. Rajasthan-based Actor Harshil Kalia Passes Away In Car Crash; Accident Captured On Camera

  5. Men's Giant Slalom WC: Lucas Pinheiro Braathen Bags Title In Norway

  6. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Trump Claims Talks Under Way As Missiles Strike Israel And Tehran

  7. Chaitra Navratri Vs Sharad Navratri: Astrology, Spiritual Meaning & Major Differences

  8. Jaishankar, Rubio Discuss West Asia Conflict and Energy Security