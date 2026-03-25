New York Knicks Vs New Orleans Pelicans, NBA 2026: Brunson Scores 32 As Knicks Secure 7th Straight Victory
The New York Knicks continued their scorching form, defeating the New Orleans Pelicans 121-116 at Madison Square Garden. Jalen Brunson took over when it mattered most, scoring 15 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter to fend off a late Pelicans surge. Karl-Anthony Towns dominated the glass with 21 points and 14 rebounds, while OG Anunoby added 21. Despite Zion Williamson's 22-point effort, New Orleans couldn't overcome New York’s clinical execution down the stretch. The Knicks have now won seven in a row, breathing down the necks of the Celtics for second in the East.
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