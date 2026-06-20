New York Knicks Title Celebrations: Players Revel In NBA Victory Parade As Fans Hit Streets Of Manhattan

Jalen Brunson held up the golden NBA championship trophy for a forest of outstretched hands to touch as fans celebrated the New York Knicks’ first title in 53 years with a booming parade through Manhattan’s skyscraper-flanked “Canyon of Heroes.” “Damn, New York, we really did it,” Brunson, the finals MVP, said at a celebration at City Hall. “Somehow, someway, I knew we were going to find a way to get this done.” Moments later, Mayor Zohran Mamdani presented keys to the city to the Knicks’ players, coaches, owners and staff. Wearing a team jersey under his suit jacket, Mamdani said he and other fans “waited because we knew deep down in our sick, suffering hearts” the Knicks would someday win.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
NBA basketball New York Knicks Championship Parade highlights-Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns, center, celebrates with teammates during the New York Knicks' NBA championship parade in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
1/14
NBA basketball New York Knicks Championship Parade highlights-Jose Alvarado
New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado, left, celebrates with Mayor Zohran Mamdani during the New York Knicks' NBA championship parade in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/14
NBA basketball New York Knicks Championship Parade highlights-Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns celebrates during the New York Knicks' NBA championship parade in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/14
NBA basketball New York Knicks Championship Parade highlights-Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, center, wife Ali Brunson, along with Jalen Brunson's father Rick, at left, are in the NBA championship ticker-tape parade on Broadway, in New York's "Canyon of Heroes,". | Photo: AP/Ted Shaffrey
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/14
NBA basketball New York Knicks Championship Parade highlights-Jose Alvarado
New York Knicks' Jose Alvarado, left, and Miles McBride celebrate during the New York Knicks' NBA championship parade in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/14
NBA basketball New York Knicks Championship Parade highlights-Mikal Bridges
New York Knicks player Mikal Bridges celebrates the team's NBA championship during a ticker-tape parade down Lower Manhattan's "Canyon of Heroes" on Broadway in New York. This was the Knicks' first NBA championship in 53 years. | Photo: Jason DeCrow/Alliance for Downtown New York via AP Content Services
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/14
NBA basketball New York Knicks Championship Parade highlights-Ben Stiller
Ben Stiller celebrates the New York Knicks' NBA championship during a ticker-tape parade down Lower Manhattan's "Canyon of Heroes" on Broadway, in New York. | Photo: Jason DeCrow/Alliance for Downtown New York via AP Content Services
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/14
NBA basketball New York Knicks Championship Parade highlights-
The New York Knicks celebrate their NBA championship during a ticker-tape parade down Lower Manhattan's "Canyon of Heroes" on Broadway, in New York. | Photo: Jason DeCrow/Alliance for Downtown New York via AP Content Services
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/14
NBA basketball New York Knicks Championship Parade highlights-
Mariska Hargitay, center, celebrates the New York Knicks' NBA championship during a ticker-tape parade down Lower Manhattan's "Canyon of Heroes" on Broadway, in New York. | Photo: Jason DeCrow/Alliance for Downtown New York via AP Content Services
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/14
NBA basketball New York Knicks Championship Parade highlights-Tracy Morgan
Tracy Morgan celebrates the New York Knicks' NBA championship during a ticker-tape parade down Lower Manhattan's "Canyon of Heroes" on Broadway, in New York. | Photo: Jason DeCrow/Alliance for Downtown New York via AP Content Services
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/14
NBA basketball New York Knicks Championship Parade highlights-
New York Knicks fans celebrate the team's NBA championship following a ticker-tape parade down Lower Manhattan's "Canyon of Heroes" on Broadway, in New York. | Photo: Jason DeCrow/Alliance for Downtown New York via AP Content Services
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/14
NBA basketball New York Knicks Championship Parade highlights-Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks player Karl-Anthony Towns celebrates the team's NBA championship during a ticker-tape parade down Lower Manhattan's "Canyon of Heroes" on Broadway, in New York. | Photo: Jason DeCrow/Alliance for Downtown New York via AP Content Services
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/14
NBA basketball New York Knicks Championship Parade highlights-Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks player Jalen Brunson celebrates the team's NBA championship during a ticker-tape parade down Lower Manhattan's "Canyon of Heroes" on Broadway, in New York. | Photo: Jason DeCrow/Alliance for Downtown New York via AP Content Services
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
13/14
NBA basketball New York Knicks Championship Parade highlights-
Players celebrate during the New York Knicks' NBA championship parade in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
14/14
NBA basketball New York Knicks Championship Parade highlights-
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns celebrates during the New York Knicks' NBA championship parade in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories