New York Knicks Title Celebrations: Players Revel In NBA Victory Parade As Fans Hit Streets Of Manhattan
Jalen Brunson held up the golden NBA championship trophy for a forest of outstretched hands to touch as fans celebrated the New York Knicks’ first title in 53 years with a booming parade through Manhattan’s skyscraper-flanked “Canyon of Heroes.” “Damn, New York, we really did it,” Brunson, the finals MVP, said at a celebration at City Hall. “Somehow, someway, I knew we were going to find a way to get this done.” Moments later, Mayor Zohran Mamdani presented keys to the city to the Knicks’ players, coaches, owners and staff. Wearing a team jersey under his suit jacket, Mamdani said he and other fans “waited because we knew deep down in our sick, suffering hearts” the Knicks would someday win.
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