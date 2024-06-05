Sports

NEP Vs NED, T20 World Cup: Dutch Beat Nepal By Six Wickets - In Pics

Max O'Dowd and NED bowlers put in a professional performance to snatch a comfortable six-wicket win over Nepal in match 7 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Dallas on Tuesday. Opting to bowl first, Nepal was bundled out for 106 inside 20 overs. In reply, NED batters struggled initially but Max O'Dowd struck an unbeaten 54 to steer his side to safety and clinch an all-important victory.