Netherlands' Bas de Leede is congratulated by Nepal's Gulshan Jha for his team's victory by 6 wickets during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas.
Security officers escort a Nepal cricket fan after he invaded the pitch to greet his team's players at the end of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the Netherlands and Nepal at Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas.
Netherlands' Max O'Dowd, right, bumps gloves with teammate Bas de Leede during their partnership against Nepal at an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas.
Netherlands' Max O'Dowd plays a shot against Nepal during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas.
Vikramjit Singh of the Netherlands plays a shot for four runs against Nepal during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas.
Nepal's fans cheer for their team during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against the Netherlands at Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas.
Nepal's captain Rohit Paudel scores a run against the Netherlands during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas.
Nepal's Aasif Sheikh plays a shot against the Netherlands during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas.
Nepal's Kushal Bhurtel runs to score against the Netherlands during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas.
Nepal's Aasif Sheikh, second from right, is congratulated by partner Kushal Bhurtel after hitting a shot for four runs off the Netherland's Vivian Kingma, left, during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas.