NEP Vs NED, T20 World Cup: Dutch Beat Nepal By Six Wickets - In Pics

Max O'Dowd and NED bowlers put in a professional performance to snatch a comfortable six-wicket win over Nepal in match 7 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Dallas on Tuesday. Opting to bowl first, Nepal was bundled out for 106 inside 20 overs. In reply, NED batters struggled initially but Max O'Dowd struck an unbeaten 54 to steer his side to safety and clinch an all-important victory.

T20 Cricket WCup: Nepal vs Netherlands Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

Netherlands' Bas de Leede is congratulated by Nepal's Gulshan Jha for his team's victory by 6 wickets during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas.

1/9
T20 Cricket WCup Netherlands Nepal
T20 Cricket WCup Netherlands Nepal Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

Security officers escort a Nepal cricket fan after he invaded the pitch to greet his team's players at the end of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the Netherlands and Nepal at Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas.

2/9
Netherland Max ODowd
Netherland Max O'Dowd Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

Netherlands' Max O'Dowd, right, bumps gloves with teammate Bas de Leede during their partnership against Nepal at an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas.

3/9
Netherland Max ODowd
Netherland Max O'Dowd Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

Netherlands' Max O'Dowd plays a shot against Nepal during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas.

4/9
Vikramjit Singh of the Netherland
Vikramjit Singh of the Netherland Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

Vikramjit Singh of the Netherlands plays a shot for four runs against Nepal during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas.

5/9
Nepal vs Netherland Match
Nepal vs Netherland Match Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

Nepal's fans cheer for their team during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against the Netherlands at Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas.

6/9
Netherland vs Nepal
Netherland vs Nepal Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

Nepal's captain Rohit Paudel scores a run against the Netherlands during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas.

7/9
NEP Vs NED
NEP Vs NED Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

Nepal's Aasif Sheikh plays a shot against the Netherlands during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas.

8/9
T20 Cricket WCup: Netherlands vs Nepal
T20 Cricket WCup: Netherlands vs Nepal Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

Nepal's Kushal Bhurtel runs to score against the Netherlands during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas.

9/9
T20 Cricket WCup Nepal Netherlands
T20 Cricket WCup Nepal Netherlands Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

Nepal's Aasif Sheikh, second from right, is congratulated by partner Kushal Bhurtel after hitting a shot for four runs off the Netherland's Vivian Kingma, left, during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas.

