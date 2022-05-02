Neeraj Chopra's Village To Get Stadium, Announces Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced that a stadium will be built in Olympic gold-medallist Neeraj Chopra's native village in Panipat. (More Sports News)

Making the announcement after inaugurating a cooperative sugar mill in Panipat, the chief minister said Neeraj Chopra, who belongs to Haryana, has made the country and the state proud by winning an Olympic gold medal last year.

"A stadium would be built in Neeraj Chopra's village for Rs 10 crore," he announced.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's native village Khandra is in Panipat.

Last year, Chopra became the first Indian to win a gold medal in Olympic track and field.

Khattar said that Haryana has become a sports hub and players from the state have brought laurels at various national and international level sporting events.

Haryana is also giving the highest prize money to its players, he said.

Khattar also said the Khelo India Youth Games-2021, which had to be postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be organised in the state from June 4 to June 13.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the sugar mill, Khattar said Haryana's biggest sugar mill has been made functional and farmers will not have to transport sugarcane to neighbouring states.

Ensuring the well-being of each farmer is the utmost priority of the state government, the chief minister said.

Haryana is the only state to procure 14 crops at minimum support price and is paying the highest procurement rate of sugarcane in the country, he added.