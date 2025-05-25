Sports

NBA Western Conference Finals: Timberwolves Beat Thunder In Game 3

Anthony Edwards had 30 points, nine rebounds and six assists in just three quarters to lead the re-energized Minnesota Timberwolves in a 143-101 victory over Oklahoma City on Saturday night in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals that cut the Thunder’s lead in the series to 2-1. Julius Randle added 24 points and rookie Terrence Shannon Jr. had 15 points in 13 minutes to highlight a big boost from the bench for the Wolves, who caused all kinds of cracks in the Thunder’s NBA -best defense after struggling to solve it in the two lopsided losses on the road. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had just 14 points on 4-for-13 shooting with four turnovers, subbed out with a 38-point deficit and 4:25 to go in the third quarter as Thunder coach Mark Daigneault conceded on a night when his team was never closer than 22 points after early in the second quarter.