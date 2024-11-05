NBA: Thunder Extend Lead On Top Of Western Conference Table With Seventh Win - In Pics

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso, right, pushes past Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Dillon Jones (3) drives past Orlando Magic guard Jett Howard (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe, left, drives past Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) drives past Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) shoots around Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City.
Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva, left, blocks a shot by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots over Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze (35) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort, right, pushes past Orlando Magic forward Moritz Wagner, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City.
Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva, right, pushes past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City.
Orlando Magic forward Goga Bitadze dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma CIty Thunder in Oklahoma City.