NBA: Thunder Extend Lead On Top Of Western Conference Table With Seventh Win - In Pics

Oklahoma City Thunder continued their perfect run in the 2024-25 NBA with their seventh win to open the season. Thunder defeated Orlando Magic with ease to extend their lead at top in the Western Conference. Pheoneix Suns also won their fifth consecutive match by defeating Philadelphia 76ers. Golden State Warriors earned a win against Washington Wizards and are ranked third.

Alex Caruso
NBA Basketball Game: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Orlando Magic Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso, right, pushes past Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City.

1/9
Dillon Jones
NBA Basketball Game: Orlando Magic vs Oklahoma City Thunder Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Dillon Jones (3) drives past Orlando Magic guard Jett Howard (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City.

2/9
Thunder Magic Basketball
Magic Thunder Basketball Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe, left, drives past Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City.

3/9
Magic Thunder Basketball
Thunder Magic Basketball Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) drives past Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City.

4/9
Chet Holmgren
NBA Basketball Game Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) shoots around Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City.

5/9
NBA: Orlando Magic vs Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Orlando Magic Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva, left, blocks a shot by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City.

6/9
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Orlando Magic
NBA: Orlando Magic vs Oklahoma City Thunder Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots over Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze (35) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City.

7/9
Luguentz Dort
NBA Basketball Game: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Orlando Magic Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort, right, pushes past Orlando Magic forward Moritz Wagner, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City.

8/9
Tristan da Silva
NBA Basketball Game: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Orlando Magic Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva, right, pushes past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City.

9/9
Magic Thunder Basketball
NBA Basketball Game: Orlando Magic vs Oklahoma City Thunder Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
Orlando Magic forward Goga Bitadze dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma CIty Thunder in Oklahoma City.

