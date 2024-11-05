Sports

NBA: Thunder Extend Lead On Top Of Western Conference Table With Seventh Win - In Pics

Oklahoma City Thunder continued their perfect run in the 2024-25 NBA with their seventh win to open the season. Thunder defeated Orlando Magic with ease to extend their lead at top in the Western Conference. Pheoneix Suns also won their fifth consecutive match by defeating Philadelphia 76ers. Golden State Warriors earned a win against Washington Wizards and are ranked third.