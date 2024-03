Sports

NBA: LeBron James Becomes First And Only Player To Achieve 40,000 Career Points - In Pics

Los Angeles Lakers titan LeBron James has scaled another hitherto unseen peak. The 39-year-old from Akron, Ohio breached the 40,000 NBA career points mark on Sunday (March 3, 2024), becoming the first and only player in the world to have achieved the feat. James, now into his 21st NBA season, is pushing the limits of what can be accomplished in the sport and is peerless on many counts. He had passed another legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s mark of 38,387 points on February 7, 2023 to become the league’s leading scorer. He attained 39,000 points on November 21 and has now gone on to extend the record by another notch. The living, playing basketball legend got to the landmark by driving past Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Junior and sinking a layup with 10 minutes, 39 seconds left in the second quarter of the NBA 2023-24 clash.