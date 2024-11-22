NBA: Franz Wagner's Last-Second 3-Pointer Ends Lakers' Winning Streak, Magic Snatch 119-118 Victory - In Pics

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs, right, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers center Christian Koloko defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reacts after scoring during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic in Los Angeles.
Actor Jason Sudeikis, right, watches with his son Otis during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Orlando Magic in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, center, shoots as Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva, left and center Goga Bitadze defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, right, shoots as Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles.
Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris, left, reaches in on Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, left, shoots as Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles.
Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs, right, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles.
Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner, right, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, dunks in the face of Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles.