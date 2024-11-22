Sports

NBA: Franz Wagner's Last-Second 3-Pointer Ends Lakers' Winning Streak, Magic Snatch 119-118 Victory - In Pics

The Los Angeles Lakers' six-game winning streak ended on Thursday night as Franz Wagner sank a go-ahead 3-pointer with just 2.5 seconds remaining, securing a 119-118 win for the Orlando Magic. The Lakers were unable to capitalize in the final moments, with Anthony Davis missing two free throws with 19 seconds left, followed by a missed 18-foot jumper at the buzzer. The Magic, who were playing without three starters and in their third game in four nights, handed the Lakers their first home loss in eight games. LeBron James and Davis combined to miss four of their final six free throws in the last 39 seconds, allowing Orlando to seize the win.

NBA Basketball Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers match gallery_ Jalen Suggs
NBA: Magic guard Jalen Suggs, right, shoots as Lakers center Christian Koloko defends | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs, right, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers center Christian Koloko defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles.

NBA Basketball Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers match gallery_LeBron James
NBA: Lakers forward LeBron James reacts after scoring | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reacts after scoring during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic in Los Angeles.

NBA Basketball Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers match gallery_Jason Sudeikis
NBA: Actor Jason Sudeikis, right, watches with his son Otis | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Actor Jason Sudeikis, right, watches with his son Otis during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Orlando Magic in Los Angeles.

NBA Basketball Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers match gallery_
NBA: Lakers forward LeBron James, center, shoots as Magic forward Tristan da Silva, left and center Goga Bitadze defend | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, center, shoots as Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva, left and center Goga Bitadze defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles.

NBA Basketball Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers match gallery_Austin Reaves
NBA: Lakers guard Austin Reaves, right, shoots as Magic forward Tristan da Silva defends | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, right, shoots as Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles.

NBA Basketball Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers match gallery_Gary Harris
NBA: Magic guard Gary Harris, left, reaches in on Lakers forward LeBron James | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris, left, reaches in on Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles.

NBA Basketball Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers match gallery_Austin Reaves
NBA: Lakers guard Austin Reaves, left, shoots as Magic forward Franz Wagner defends | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, left, shoots as Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles.

NBA Basketball Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers match gallery_ Jalen Suggs
NBA: Magic guard Jalen Suggs, right, shoots as Lakers guard Dalton Knecht | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs, right, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles.

NBA Basketball Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers match gallery_Franz Wagner
NBA: Magic forward Franz Wagner, right, shoots as Lakers forward Anthony Davis defends | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner, right, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles.

NBA Basketball Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers match gallery_LeBron James
NBA: Lakers forward LeBron James, right, dunks in the face of Magic forward Jonathan Isaac | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, dunks in the face of Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles.

