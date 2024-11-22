Sports

NBA: Franz Wagner's Last-Second 3-Pointer Ends Lakers' Winning Streak, Magic Snatch 119-118 Victory - In Pics

The Los Angeles Lakers' six-game winning streak ended on Thursday night as Franz Wagner sank a go-ahead 3-pointer with just 2.5 seconds remaining, securing a 119-118 win for the Orlando Magic. The Lakers were unable to capitalize in the final moments, with Anthony Davis missing two free throws with 19 seconds left, followed by a missed 18-foot jumper at the buzzer. The Magic, who were playing without three starters and in their third game in four nights, handed the Lakers their first home loss in eight games. LeBron James and Davis combined to miss four of their final six free throws in the last 39 seconds, allowing Orlando to seize the win.