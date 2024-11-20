Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Boston.
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Boston.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome, left, tries to put up a shot against Boston Celtics center Al Horford, right, during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Boston.
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Boston.
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Boston.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill, left, pressures Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Boston.
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) drives against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Boston.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome, center, tries to drive between Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) and center Neemias Queta (88) during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Boston.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) sets to drive against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Boston.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics center Al Horford, right, during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Boston.