NBA Cup: Celtics End Cavaliers' Perfect Start

This one wasn’t about their perfect season or a 15-game winning streak or even the NBA Cup. This was a chance for the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers to see where they stood against the defending champions. The Celtics won an unprecedented 18th championship last spring -- rolling over the Cavaliers in five games in the Eastern Conference semis – and entered the season as the favorites to repeat, or at least make it back to the NBA Finals. Cleveland, which won a playoff series last year for the first time since LeBron James left the second time in 2018, wasn’t expected to be a contender. But it was the Cavaliers who shot to the top of the standings this fall, with a franchise-record 15-game winning streak that left them as the last unbeaten team in the league. Coach Kenny Atkinson was the first NBA coach ever to win his first 15 games with a new team.