Sports

NBA Cup: Celtics End Cavaliers' Perfect Start

This one wasn’t about their perfect season or a 15-game winning streak or even the NBA Cup. This was a chance for the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers to see where they stood against the defending champions. The Celtics won an unprecedented 18th championship last spring -- rolling over the Cavaliers in five games in the Eastern Conference semis – and entered the season as the favorites to repeat, or at least make it back to the NBA Finals. Cleveland, which won a playoff series last year for the first time since LeBron James left the second time in 2018, wasn’t expected to be a contender. But it was the Cavaliers who shot to the top of the standings this fall, with a franchise-record 15-game winning streak that left them as the last unbeaten team in the league. Coach Kenny Atkinson was the first NBA coach ever to win his first 15 games with a new team.

NBA Boston Celtics vs Clevland Cavaliers Basketball_Jayson Tatum
NBA Basketball: Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket against Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Boston.

NBA Boston Celtics vs Clevland Cavaliers Basketball_Jaylen Brown
NBA Basketball: Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Boston.

NBA Boston Celtics vs Clevland Cavaliers Basketball_Ty Jerome
NBA Basketball: Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome, left, tries to put up a shot against Celtics center Al Horford | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome, left, tries to put up a shot against Boston Celtics center Al Horford, right, during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Boston.

NBA Boston Celtics vs Clevland Cavaliers Basketball_Derrick White
NBA Basketball: Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Boston.

NBA Boston Celtics vs Clevland Cavaliers Basketball_Jayson Tatum
NBA Basketball: Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates during the second half | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Boston.

NBA Boston Celtics vs Clevland Cavaliers Basketball_Sam Merrill
NBA Basketball: Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill, left, pressures Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill, left, pressures Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Boston.

NBA Boston Celtics vs Clevland Cavaliers Basketball_Al Horford
NBA Basketball: Celtics center Al Horford (42) drives against the Cavaliers | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) drives against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Boston.

NBA Boston Celtics vs Clevland Cavaliers Basketball_Neemias Queta
NBA Basketball: Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome, center, tries to drive between Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) and center Neemias Queta | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome, center, tries to drive between Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) and center Neemias Queta (88) during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Boston.

NBA Boston Celtics vs Clevland Cavaliers Basketball_Jaylen Brown
NBA Basketball: Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) sets to drive against Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) sets to drive against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Boston.

NBA Boston Celtics vs Clevland Cavaliers Basketball_Darius Garland
NBA Basketball: Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives to the basket against Celtics center Al Horford | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics center Al Horford, right, during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Boston.

