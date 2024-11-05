Sports

NBA: Cavaliers Continue Winning Run As Bucks Handed Sixth Straight Loss - In Pics

Cleveland Cavaliers eked out a close 114-112 victory against Milwaukee Bucks to get their eighth straight win in the tournament and extend their lead on top of the Eastern Conference table. For Bucks, it was their sixth straight defeat. In other matches, Miami Heat lost to Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets defeated New York Knicks and Utah Jazz beat Chicago Bulls, their second straight loss.