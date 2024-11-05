Sports

NBA: Cavaliers Continue Winning Run As Bucks Handed Sixth Straight Loss - In Pics

Cleveland Cavaliers eked out a close 114-112 victory against Milwaukee Bucks to get their eighth straight win in the tournament and extend their lead on top of the Eastern Conference table. For Bucks, it was their sixth straight defeat. In other matches, Miami Heat lost to Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets defeated New York Knicks and Utah Jazz beat Chicago Bulls, their second straight loss.

Bucks Cavaliers Basketball
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen, center, reaches for the ball with Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr., left, and center Brook Lopez, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland.

Bucks Cavaliers Basketball
Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) gestures after a basket late in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Cleveland.

Damian Lillard
Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard wears a "vote" shirt during a time out in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland.

Bucks Cavaliers Basketball
Bucks Cavaliers Basketball: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, right, hugs teammate guard Darius Garland, left, late in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Cleveland.

Bucks Cavaliers Basketball
Bucks Cavaliers Basketball: Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) shoots a three-point-basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Cleveland.

Bucks Cavaliers Basketball
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) gestures to his teammates late in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Cleveland.

Bucks Cavaliers Basketball
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland.

Bucks Cavaliers Basketball
NBA Basketball Game: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley, rear, in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland.

Bucks Cavaliers Basketball
NBA Basketball Game: Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr. (9) shoot in front of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland.

Bucks Cavaliers Basketball
Bucks Cavaliers Basketball: Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots between Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr., left, and guard AJ Green (20) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland.

