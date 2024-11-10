Sports

NBA: Bulls Pull Off Comeback Win Against Hawks To End Four-Game Losing Streak

The Chicago Bulls put on a clutch show storming back in the second half of the game after trailing for most of the fixture to defeat the Atlanta Hawks 125-113, snapping a four-game losing run. The Bulls trailed until midway through the fourth quarter when Jalen Smith’s dunk gave them their first lead, and the side never looked back since.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks Basketball match photo gallery_Zach LaVine
NBA: Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine scores against the Atlanta Hawks | Photo: AP/John Bazemore

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine scores against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Atlanta.

2/10
Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks Basketball match photo gallery_ Jalen Johnson
NBA: Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) shoots as Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic | Photo: AP/John Bazemore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) shoots as Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Atlanta.

3/10
Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks Basketball match photo gallery_Josh Giddey
NBA: Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) and Hawks center Clint Capela (15) battle for the ball | Photo: AP/John Bazemore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) and Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) battle for the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Atlanta.

4/10
Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks Basketball match photo gallery_Coby White
NBA: Bulls guard Coby White (0) goes between Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and Clint Capela | Photo: AP/John Bazemore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) goes between Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and center Clint Capela (15) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Atlanta.

5/10
Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks Basketball match photo gallery_Larry Nance Jr.
NBA: Hawks forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) takes a shot as Bulls forward Jalen Smith (7) defends | Photo: AP/John Bazemore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Atlanta Hawks forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) takes a shot as Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith (7) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Atlanta.

6/10
Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks Basketball match photo gallery_Billy Donovan
NBA: Bulls head coach Billy Donovan | Photo: AP/John Bazemore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan directs his team on the floor during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks in Atlanta.

7/10
Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks Basketball match photo gallery_Dalen Terry
NBA: Bulls forward Dalen Terry (25) and Atlanta Hawks guard Keaton Wallace (2) battle for a rebound | Photo: AP/John Bazemore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Chicago Bulls forward Dalen Terry (25) and Atlanta Hawks guard Keaton Wallace (2) battle for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Atlanta.

8/10
Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks Basketball match photo gallery_Quin Snyder
NBA: Hawks head coach Quin Snyder | Photo: AP/John Bazemore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder reacts on the sideline during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Atlanta.

9/10
Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks Basketball match photo gallery_Jalen Smith
NBA: Bulls forward Jalen Smith (7) takes a shot against Hawks forward Larry Nance Jr. | Photo: AP/John Bazemore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith (7) takes a shot against Atlanta Hawks forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Atlanta.

10/10
Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks Basketball match photo gallery_Dalen Terry
NBA: Bulls forward Dalen Terry (25) tries to bet past Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu | Photo: AP/John Bazemore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Chicago Bulls forward Dalen Terry (25) tries to bet past Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Atlanta.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs South Africa LIVE Score 2nd T20I: Can Proteas Bounce Back Or Will Suryakumar Yadav And Co Continue Their Dominance?
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Australia Confirm Uncapped Opener For First India Test
  3. India Vs Australia Test Series Live Streaming: Full Schedule, Timings, Venues, Squads, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  4. Oman Vs Netherlands Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Match 48
  5. AUS Vs PAK, 3rd ODI: Pakistan Thrash Australia In Perth To Win The Series After 22 Years - In Pics
Football News
  1. Odisha FC Vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Mariners Aim To Continue Winning Run
  2. Angers 2-4 Paris St Germain: Luis Enrique Hails PSG's Efficiency After Return To Winning Ways
  3. Bochum 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen: 'We Were Just Not Good Enough', Says Frustrated Xabi Alonso
  4. Indian Super League Refereeing Under Fire, But AIFF Officer Trevor Kettle Sees Improvement
  5. Tottenham Hotspur Vs Ipswich Town, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals 2024: Coco Gauff Beats Zheng Qinwen In Thriller To Win Maiden Title
  2. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff, 20, Pips Zheng Qinwen To Clinch Title For First Time
  3. Gauff Vs Zheng, WTA Finals: World No 3 Calls Chinese Rival's Play Unbelievable After Overcoming Challenge
  4. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Downs Qinwen Zheng To Become Youngest Champ In 20 Years
  5. India's Ramkumar Ramanathan, Mukund Sasikumar Headline ITF Championship
Hockey News
  1. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Look To Defend Title On Home Soil
  2. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Matches Rescheduled To Avoid Insect Swarms: Check New Timings
  3. FIH 2023-24 Hockey Awards: Legendary Indian Goalie PR Sreejesh Named Men’s Goalkeeper Of The Year
  4. FIH 2023-24 Awards: Indian Captain Harmanpreet Singh Lands Best Male Player Of The Year
  5. FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra Polls: Kharge, Shah Launch Manifesto Ahead Of Assembly Election | Key Highlights
  2. Madrasa Students Face Uncertain Future After Supreme Court Order
  3. Day In Pics: November 10, 2024
  4. Uttarakhand To Implement Uniform Civil Code Soon | What We Know About UCC
  5. Assembly Elections 2024: Jharkhand Gets Poll-Ready; BJP, Congress Release Manifestos For Maharashtra
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  2. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  3. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  4. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  5. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
World News
  1. West Asia Crisis: Israeli Strike Kills 17 In Gaza, 31 In Lebanon; Qatar Halts Mediation Efforts
  2. Brampton Police Arrests SFJ Canada Coordinator In Hindu Temple Violence Case
  3. Spain: Thousands Call For Resignation Of Valencia Leader for Bungling Flood Response
  4. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  5. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  2. J&K: 1 Jawan Killed In Kishtwar Encounter; Gunfight Rattles Zabarwan Forest
  3. Assembly Elections 2024: Jharkhand Gets Poll-Ready; BJP, Congress Release Manifestos For Maharashtra
  4. Uttarakhand To Implement Uniform Civil Code Soon | What We Know About UCC
  5. Day In Pics: November 10, 2024
  6. CK Nayudu Trophy: Haryana's Yashvardhan Dalal Scripts History With Unbeaten 428
  7. Daily Horoscope, November 10, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign