NBA: Bulls Pull Off Comeback Win Against Hawks To End Four-Game Losing Streak

The Chicago Bulls put on a clutch show storming back in the second half of the game after trailing for most of the fixture to defeat the Atlanta Hawks 125-113, snapping a four-game losing run. The Bulls trailed until midway through the fourth quarter when Jalen Smith’s dunk gave them their first lead, and the side never looked back since.