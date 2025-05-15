Sports

NBA: Celtics Beat Knicks To Hold Off Elimination

Before the Boston Celtics took the floor without their biggest star on a night they had to win, Joe Mazzulla implored his players to just pour everything they had into winning one game. They did, and the defending NBA champions earned another chance to extend their season. Derrick White had 34 points, including seven 3-pointers, to lead the Celtics to a 127-102 Game 5 win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night that kept them alive in the Eastern Conference semifinals. “We did what was necessary to do what we needed to do to get it back to New York,” Mazzulla said. “You don’t get to pick the test that you have, you pick how you respond to them.” The Celtics connected on 22 3-pointers to post their first home victory of the series and first without Jayson Tatum following his season-ending Achilles tendon injury. “Losing JT is tough,” White said. “But we’ve got a lot of guys that are highly competitive, and we didn’t want the season to end tonight.”

NBA basketball second-round playoff Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks:
NBA Playoffs: Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa

Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard celebrates after hitting a basket against the New York Knicks during the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Boston.

2/12
NBA basketball second-round playoff Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks: Luke Kornet
NBA Playoffs: Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa

Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet (40) dunks against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Boston.

3/12
NBA basketball second-round playoff Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks: Mitchell Robinson
NBA Playoffs: Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) passes the ball while pressured by Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) during the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Boston.

4/12
NBA basketball second-round playoff Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks: Josh Hart
NBA Playoffs: Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts during the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics in Boston.

5/12
NBA basketball second-round playoff Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks: Tom Thibodeau
NBA Playoffs: Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau calls to his players during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics in Boston.

6/12
NBA basketball second-round playoff Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks: Joe Mazzulla
NBA Playoffs: Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla calls to his players during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the New York Knicks in Boston.

7/12
NBA basketball second-round playoff Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks: Derrick White
NBA Playoffs: Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guard Cameron Payne (1) during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Boston.

8/12
NBA basketball second-round playoff Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks: Jaylen Brown
NBA Playoffs: Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, right, during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Boston.

9/12
NBA basketball second-round playoff Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks: Josh Hart
NBA Playoffs: Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts after fouling Boston Celtics guard Derrick White during the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Boston.

10/12
NBA basketball second-round playoff Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks: Jalen Brunson
NBA Playoffs: Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson looks up and waves to the crowd after fouling out against the Boston Celtics during the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Boston.

11/12
NBA basketball second-round playoff Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks: Miles McBride
NBA Playoffs: Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa

New York Knicks guard Miles McBride, left, battles for a loose ball with Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard, right, during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Boston.

12/12
NBA basketball second-round playoff Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks: Al Horford
NBA Playoffs: Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa

Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) dunks against the New York Knicks during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Boston.

