Sports

NBA: Stephen Curry Outshines LeBron James As Warriors Pip Lakers - In Pics

Stephen Curry scored 31 points upon return as the Golden State Warriors overcame LeBron James’ 40 points and 13 rebounds in a 128-121 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Curry was 12 of 24 from the field and had six rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes after missing three games due to a sprained right ankle. Klay Thompson scored 26 points, Jonathan Kuminga had 23 and Draymond Green added six points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists after he missed the last game due to back soreness. D’Angelo Russell tallied 23 points and 13 assists for the Lakers, who played the final three quarters without Anthony Davis, who suffered an eye injury.