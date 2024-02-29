Sports

NBA: LeBron James Leads Los Angeles Lakers' Come-From-Behind Win Over Clippers

LeBron James scored 19 of his 34 points during a brilliant fourth quarter, leading the Los Angeles Lakers back from a 21-point deficit for a dramatic 116-112 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, February 29, 2024. Kawhi Leonard missed a 12-footer with five seconds to play, and James threw a long pass to Cam Reddish for a dunk that punctuated a stunning victory for the Lakers in the rivals’ final regular-season game as co-tenants of their downtown arena, Associated Press reported. The 39-year-old James was the centre of it all, hitting five of his season-high seven 3-pointers while outscoring the Clippers by himself in the fourth quarter (19-16). He either scored or assisted on 11 of the Lakers’ 13 baskets in the final period.