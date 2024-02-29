Sports

NBA: LeBron James Leads Los Angeles Lakers' Come-From-Behind Win Over Clippers

LeBron James scored 19 of his 34 points during a brilliant fourth quarter, leading the Los Angeles Lakers back from a 21-point deficit for a dramatic 116-112 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, February 29, 2024. Kawhi Leonard missed a 12-footer with five seconds to play, and James threw a long pass to Cam Reddish for a dunk that punctuated a stunning victory for the Lakers in the rivals’ final regular-season game as co-tenants of their downtown arena, Associated Press reported. The 39-year-old James was the centre of it all, hitting five of his season-high seven 3-pointers while outscoring the Clippers by himself in the fourth quarter (19-16). He either scored or assisted on 11 of the Lakers’ 13 baskets in the final period.

February 29, 2024
February 29, 2024
       
NBA 2023-24: Los Angeles Lakers vs Clippers | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura, center, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell, right, defends and forward Anthony Davis watches during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles.

1/8
NBA 2023-24: Los Angeles Lakers vs Clippers
NBA 2023-24: Los Angeles Lakers vs Clippers | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook, center, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward Cam Reddish, left, and guard D'Angelo Russell defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles.

2/8
NBA 2023-24: Los Angeles Lakers vs Clippers
NBA 2023-24: Los Angeles Lakers vs Clippers | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook, left, and Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes go after a rebound during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles.

3/8
NBA 2023-24: Los Angeles Lakers vs Clippers
NBA 2023-24: Los Angeles Lakers vs Clippers | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell, right, knocks the ball from the hands of Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles.

4/8
NBA 2023-24: Los Angeles Lakers vs Clippers
NBA 2023-24: Los Angeles Lakers vs Clippers | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles.

5/8
NBA 2023-24: Los Angeles Lakers vs Clippers
NBA 2023-24: Los Angeles Lakers vs Clippers | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Entertainer Jay-Z is seen during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles.

6/8
NBA 2023-24: Los Angeles Lakers vs Clippers
NBA 2023-24: Los Angeles Lakers vs Clippers | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell, center, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura, left, and forward LeBron James defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles.

7/8
NBA 2023-24: Los Angeles Lakers vs Clippers
NBA 2023-24: Los Angeles Lakers vs Clippers | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles.

8/8
NBA 2023-24: Los Angeles Lakers vs Clippers
NBA 2023-24: Los Angeles Lakers vs Clippers | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden, left, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles.

Tags

Los Angeles Lakers

