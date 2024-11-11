Sports

NASCAR Cup Series C'ship: Joe Logano Wins Phoneix Finale

Eliminated from the playoffs at the end of the second round, Joey Logano received a second chance when another competitor was disqualified. Logano was added to the round of eight following Alex Bowman’s disqualification and immediately went to Las Vegas Motor Speedway to win the third-round opener. It made Logano the first driver locked into Sunday’s winner-take-all finale at Phoenix Raceway with three weeks to prepare his Ford for the title run. He capitalized with his third NASCAR Cup Series championship, using a near-flawless drive to hold off teammate Ryan Blaney and give Team Penske its third major motorsports title in less than a month and third consecutive NASCAR title. Instead, Logano became the 10th driver in NASCAR history to win three or more championships. Kyle Busch is the only other active driver with multiple titles.

Joey Logano
NASCAR Cup Series Photo: AP/John Locher

Joey Logano celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series Championship auto race for the championship at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz.

NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Phoenix Auto Racing Photo: AP/John Locher
Joey Logano celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series Championship auto race for the championship at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz.

NASCAR Cup Series Championship Auto Race
NASCAR Phoenix Auto Racing Photo: AP/John Locher
Joey Logano does a victory lap after winning a NASCAR Cup Series Championship auto race for the championship at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz.

NASCAR Phoenix Auto Racing
NASCAR Cup Series Photo: AP/John Locher
Joey Logano does a burnout after winning a NASCAR Cup Series Championship auto race for the championship at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz.

NASCAR Cup Series Championship
NASCAR Cup Series Championship Auto Race Photo: AP/John Locher
Ryan Blaney (12) races during a NASCAR Cup Series Championship auto race at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz.

NASCAR Cup Series Championship Auto Race
NASCAR Cup Series Championship Photo: AP/John Locher
Joey Logano (22) drives during a NASCAR Cup Series Championship auto race at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz.

NASCAR Cup Series Championship
NASCAR Cup Series Championship Auto Race Photo: AP/John Locher
Joey Logano drives during a NASCAR Cup Series Championship auto race at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz.

NASCAR Cup Series Championship Auto Race
NASCAR Cup Series Championship Photo: AP/John Locher
Ryan Blaney (12) drives during a NASCAR Cup Series Championship auto race at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz.

NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Phoenix Auto Racing Photo: AP/John Locher
Joey Logano (22) makes a pit stop during a NASCAR Cup Series Championship auto race at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz.

NASCAR Phoenix Auto Racing
NASCAR Cup Series Championship Auto Race Photo: AP/John Locher
Christopher Bell drives during a NASCAR Cup Series Championship auto race at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz.

