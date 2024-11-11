Sports

NASCAR Cup Series C'ship: Joe Logano Wins Phoneix Finale

Eliminated from the playoffs at the end of the second round, Joey Logano received a second chance when another competitor was disqualified. Logano was added to the round of eight following Alex Bowman’s disqualification and immediately went to Las Vegas Motor Speedway to win the third-round opener. It made Logano the first driver locked into Sunday’s winner-take-all finale at Phoenix Raceway with three weeks to prepare his Ford for the title run. He capitalized with his third NASCAR Cup Series championship, using a near-flawless drive to hold off teammate Ryan Blaney and give Team Penske its third major motorsports title in less than a month and third consecutive NASCAR title. Instead, Logano became the 10th driver in NASCAR history to win three or more championships. Kyle Busch is the only other active driver with multiple titles.