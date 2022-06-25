Saturday, Jun 25, 2022
Murali Vijay Makes Competitive Cricket Return With Ruby Trichy Warriors In Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022

Murali Vijay, who played 61 Tests for India, could make only 8 in 13 balls for Ruby Trichy Warriors against Dindigul Dragons. He last played for CSK in IPL 2022.

Murali Vijay Makes Competitive Cricket Return With Ruby Trichy Warriors In Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022
Murali Vijay last India appearance came against Australia in a Test match in Perth in 2018. ICC

Updated: 25 Jun 2022 9:12 am

Discarded India Test batter Murali Vijay returned to competitive cricket on Friday after a gap of nearly two years, playing for Ruby Trichy Warriors in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) in Tirunelveli. (More Cricket News)

The right-hander, however, did not fare well in his comeback match, falling for a patchy 8 from 13 balls. He did not look very convincing during his brief stay in the middle and was run out going for a sharp single.

The 61-Test veteran, who last played for Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League match in Dubai in September 2020, had not turned out for Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket and did not feature in last year's TNPL too. He had also not played in the local TNCA League.

He last played for Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy in December 2019. Vijay's last Test for India was in 2018 against Australia in Perth. The veteran batter seemed happy to be playing again and said ahead of the current edition of TNPL that he wants to enjoy the game.

“I want to play as long as possible. Just took a personal break,” Vijay said recently ahead of the TNPL. “I have a young family and wanted to take care of them. I'm enjoying my cricket now and I'm feeling fit, hopefully, I can do my bit for my team and TNPL,” he had added.

He is playing under the captaincy of experienced left-arm spinner Rahil Shah at Trichy Warriors. The Tamil Nadu Premier League which got underway on Thursday will go on till July 31.

