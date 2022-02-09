Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
Mourtada Fall, Senegalese Footballer, Signs One-Year Contract Extension With Mumbai City FC

The contract extension will keep Mourtada Fall with Mumbai City FC till the end of 2022-2023 season.

Mourtada Fall, Senegalese Footballer, Signs One-Year Contract Extension With Mumbai City FC
Senegalese defender Mourtada Fall signs contract extension with Mumbai City FC. ISL

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 3:56 pm

Reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mumbai City FC on Wednesday announced that captain Mourtada Fall has signed a one-year contract extension, which will see him commit his future to the club until the end of 2022-23 season. (More Football News)

The 34-year-old centre-half, who joined the club from FC Goa in 2020, was one of the main architects of Mumbai City's ‘double’ in the previous season, winning the ISL League Winners’ Shield and the ISL Trophy.

Fall started his career with the Moroccan club Moghreb Tetouan. He then plied his trade for Kuwait's Al-Arabi SC and Morocco's Wydad Casablanca with a really successful spell with the latter in 2016-17.

The Senegalese defender made his ISL debut in 2018-19 with FC Goa and went on to win the 2019 Super Cup and the 2019-20 ISL League Winners’ Shield.

“I am delighted to have extended my stay with the Mumbai City family. We enjoyed a successful season last year, and we are hopeful of making this season a memorable one as well,” Fall was quoted as saying in a media statement.

 “Moreover, to lead a club like Mumbai City is a real honour for me. I look forward to making more great memories with the Club and hopefully, we will be able to share them with our fans in the stands soon,” he added.

Head coach Des Buckingham, on his part, said, “Fall is an exemplary character and is an excellent professional to work with. He has shown to be one of the best defenders in the ISL over the past four seasons and I am very pleased that he has extended his stay with us.”

Sports Mumbai City FC Mourtada Fall ISL Indian Super League FC Goa Des Buckingham Football ISL 2021-22 Senegal National Football Team
