Following a thrilling conclusion at the Monte Carlo Rally, the cars are ready to hit the road once again for the second round of the 2024 World Rally Championship season in Sweden. The rally is set to kick off between February 15-18, amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Värmland, in Umeå. (More Motorsports News)
This time around, things are going to be a little tougher, even if it is Thierry Neuville or Sebastien Ogier, all of them will have to drive to survive the spanning 18 stages over 1200 kilometres on the iced covered courses, which will paradoxically be one of the fastest rounds.
The Sweden Rally is here, with studded tyres and intense competition on icy roads as the World Rally Championship kicks off its second round on February 15. Find out about the live stream, scoring system, and all the rally details.
In 2023, after a stunning wheels-to-wheel showdown, Ott Tanak and Martin Jarveoja won the Sweden rally. This year, the Hyundai driver, Neuville has been leading the point table, incredibly surpassing the eight-time world champion, Ogier by 16.1 seconds in the season-opening, Monte Carlo Rally.
In the current standing, Elfyn Evans is third followed by the reigning champion Ott Tanak. Let's see how Sweden's icy valleys shake up the standings after its 18th stage on February 18. Below are when, where and how you can watch the weekend's action live on TV and online.
When is the WRC's Sweden Rally 2024 happening?
The Sweden Rally is set to begin on February 15, Thursday at 6:40 pm local time (11:10 pm IST / 5:40 pm GMT)
Where to watch WRC's Sweden Rally 2024?
All the events of the WRC 2024 will be available to stream at Rally.TV and Red Bull TV. In the United Kingdom, TNT Sports channel will broadcast every round of the event. Unfortunately, no information regarding the telecast of the rally in India is available.
The new WRC season brings in a new points structure system. According to it, championship points will be divided into two, with rewards being granted to the drivers at the end of the Saturday-Sunday race - though 30 points, still, remain the perfect reward for the driver. As such, a sliding point scale as follows, 18-15-13-10-8-6-4-3-2-1, will be allocated to the drivers at the end of Saturday, with 7-6-5-4-3- 2-1 designated the next day. Meanwhile, the Power Stage is unchanged; in it the top five pairings score 5-4-3-2-1, respectively.