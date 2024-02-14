Gear up! The Sweden Rally has arrived.

Following a thrilling conclusion at the Monte Carlo Rally, the cars are ready to hit the road once again for the second round of the 2024 World Rally Championship season in Sweden. The rally is set to kick off between February 15-18, amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Värmland, in Umeå. (More Motorsports News)

This time around, things are going to be a little tougher, even if it is Thierry Neuville or Sebastien Ogier, all of them will have to drive to survive the spanning 18 stages over 1200 kilometres on the iced covered courses, which will paradoxically be one of the fastest rounds.

