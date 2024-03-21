Spinning: Everything You Need To Know About South African Sport

Pardal explains: "It's a culture and a movement, and yet, it's the only motorsport that covers all races and faces. Traditionally, it was used as a celebration of life at people's funerals and for certain other celebrations and purposes which were beyond the law. As long as there have been rear-wheel-drive cars in South Africa, people have been spinning. Still, spinning is very different today to what someone's uncle or grandfather was doing years ago in recreation centre parking lots."